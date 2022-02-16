Pee Dee area man sentenced after shooting at police in 2019

A man from the state's Pee Dee region is set to spend the next two decades behind bars. Earlier this week, Robert Hendricks of Darlington County entered a guilty plea to charges stemming from a 2019 incident in which he shot at police.

Court documents say, Hendricks broke into a car dealership in Hartsville and when a Hartsville Police officer tried apprehending him , he fled and fired shots at the officer. The officer returned fire on Hendricks, no injuries were reported from the incident. Hendricks was taken into custody shortly after fleeing the scene. He has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.