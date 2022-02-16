ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartsville, SC

Pee Dee area man sentenced after shooting at police in 2019

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d1lKn_0eGTjjym00

A man from the state's Pee Dee region is set to spend the next two decades behind bars. Earlier this week, Robert Hendricks of Darlington County entered a guilty plea to charges stemming from a 2019 incident in which he shot at police.

Court documents say, Hendricks broke into a car dealership in Hartsville and when a Hartsville Police officer tried apprehending him , he fled and fired shots at the officer. The officer returned fire on Hendricks, no injuries were reported from the incident. Hendricks was taken into custody shortly after fleeing the scene. He has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartsville, SC
Hartsville, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Darlington County, SC
Darlington County, SC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
2K+
Followers
627
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy