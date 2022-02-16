Lemon Bay's LePage, LeDoux pick their colleges

ENGLEWOOD — Lemon Bay baseball player Jason LePage and cross country runner Rune LeDoux signed their letters of intent on Wednesday to take their careers to the next level this fall.

LePage will be headed to Daytona State while LeDoux landed with Flagler. Both Manta Ray athletes said the schools were perfect fits.

“Flagler has been my school of choice since my sophomore year,” LeDoux said. At the time, he was running cross country in Greer, South Carolina.

“My sophomore year, I found out about the college and its running program and the coaches and thought it might be an awesome fit for me,” LeDoux said of the St. Augustine-based school. “Coming down to Florida for my senior year just made that all the more a reality.

“I got to tour the campus and meet the guys on the team and just found it an immediate fit for me.”

LeDoux led the Lemon Bay cross country team to an eighth-place showing at the state cross country meet this past November. He finished 20th individually.

LePage’s journey to the next level took a sharp detour this past baseball season when an arm injury cost him the majority of the 2021 campaign. He said it was difficult to not be a part of the Mantas’ on-field success during a breakthrough season.

“It hurt, it hurt,” LePage said. “It was hard sitting there watching those games that we were losing or struggling in and know that I couldn’t come in and help if I had to.”

LePage heard about Daytona State through the baseball grapevine.

“After everything I had been through with the arm surgery last season and some wrist injuries, I got a call from my travel team coach who told me, ‘Hey, man, I have a school for you if you want to go there,’” LePage recalled. “I liked it and it went from there.”

With his college decision out of the way, LePage is ready to be a part of this year’s push for a state championship.

“I’m happy,” he said. “I’m ready for the season and I think we’re going to get a pretty good run at it this year.”