Two dead after suspected murder-suicide in Coppell

Coppell police say a man is suspected of fatally shooting his college roommate on Wednesday morning, before committing suicide.

Police say they got a call to the area in front of George's Coffee Shop. Kelly Luther with police says when they got there they found a 21-year-old woman dead from a gunshot wound. She says that the 20-year-old later died of his injuries.

Luther has now identified the victim as Catilin Rogers and the suspect as Nicholas Twining. The two had been college roommates but had not dated according to police.

A motive is still unknown.

