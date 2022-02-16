ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: Evacuation order lifted at Fayetteville State University following 'unverified bomb threat'

By F.T. Norton and DorMiya Vance, The Fayetteville Observer
 8 days ago
Fayetteville State University notified students and staff through an emergency calling system shortly before 5 p.m. that the earlier evacuation of campus brought on by an "unverified bomb threat" was lifted.

The university alerted students to the threat at 1:18 p.m. announcing employees and commuter students should evacuate and asking residential students to shelter in place, according to two alerts emailed to students and employees.

The alert also announced the suspension of classes and other campus operations, including moving Wednesday night’s basketball game to the March F. Riddle Center at Methodist University.

“Fayetteville Police Department, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Fayetteville City/Cumberland County Emergency Management, as well as the FBI, SBI and NC Highway Patrol are working with FSU Police Department to ensure that all buildings are cleared and safe for the return of students, faculty and staff,” alerts sent at 1:18 p.m. and 1:32 p.m. said.

The alerts go on to say that campus police closed all exits except for the main exit on W.T. Brown Drive and were conducting sweeps of the buildings and grounds in the search for any suspicious packages “hidden in trash receptacles, work areas, foliage, and other obscure places on campus.”

“It is important to note that even after an all-clear is given, we must all remain diligent about our surroundings and activity or materials which may be out of place on campus,” the email said.

According to Shelley Lynch, spokeswoman for the FBI Charlotte Division, Winston-Salem Unversity also received a bomb threat Wednesday.

"We have provided assistance to both institutions. It is too soon to say if these threats are connected to other recent HBCU bomb threats," she said.

She declined to provide more information, citing the ongoing investigation.

In a statement issued by the school late Wednesday afternoon, Chancellor Darrell Allison said he was disturbed by the recent rash of bomb threats directed at historically Black colleges and universities nationwide.

"Considering this threat, we acted quickly to ensure the health and safety of our university community. This university remains committed to our mission and vision of educating bright leaders all while making safety our first priority," he said.

Freshman Weseley McIntyre said he only learned of the threat when he overheard other students talking about it, and then he saw them leaving while he was at the Chick-fil-A in the Student Center on campus.

He said he was unhappy with how the school handled the threat.

"As a HBCU student, I would deeply appreciate if we could be more informed on what this 'threat' is. It is not fair to us as college students but even more unjustified as Black students," McIntyre, a history major, said.

He was also displeased that the FBI wasn't being more transparent, particularly after a police officer on campus told him the FBI was investigating.

"Is it not odd that there are threats against our HBCU and little transparency from the highest investigating authority we have in the city — the country?" he said.

Victoria Walker, a Communications and Media Studies major in her second year, said she was in her 12:30 p.m. class when 20 minutes into class another student came in saying campus police were going around telling people of the bomb threat and that classes were canceled.

"I had a feeling things were going on on campus because only the main gate was open," Walker said.

She said that when she arrived on campus shortly before her class started, she was unable to enter through any other gates. The usually unguarded gate was being guarded at the time and people entering were being asked for student IDs and parking permits before being permitted to enter.

It would be more than half an hour later before school officials would send out the first of two alerts.

Anyone with information regarding the threat is urged to call campus police at 910-672-1775. Information may also be shared via the FSU website.

Military & Crime Editor F.T. Norton can be reached at fnorton@fayobserver.com.

Staff writer DorMiya Vance contributed to this report.

