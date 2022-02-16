ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Several NC school districts changing mask policies as COVID-19 cases drop

By Dolan Reynolds, Tyler Hardin
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=438VC9_0eGTjK6j00

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Some schools systems in the Piedmont Triad are loosening their mask policies as COVID-19 cases decline, while others are keeping their mandates in place.

NEXT → Where is COVID-19 spreading the fastest? See the North Carolina county spread map

On Feb. 8, Guilford County Schools and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials voted to keep their mask mandates in place for students and staff.

All adults and students at Alamance-Burlington schools over the age of two must wear a face covering while indoors at school and while on school buses, regardless of vaccination status.

Masks are optional at Rockingham County Schools and Wilkes County Schools. Masks will also be optional in Davidson County schools starting Feb. 21.

On Feb. 10, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services officials announced revised guidance to drop contact individual tracing for all K-12 students and staff.

It recommends students be out of school only when they’re sick or test positive for COVID-19.

“We definitely see a roadmap out,” said Dr. Elizabeth Tilson, the state health director and chief medical officer for the NCDHHS. “All of our leading indicators are coming down. Our hospitalizations are coming down. That tells me we’re going in the right direction.”

According to the NCDHHS COVID-19 dashboard , overall case counts are dropping, hospitalizations are leveling off and the death toll is decreasing.

Tilson told FOX8 that state health experts considered new variants have a shorter incubation period with rapid transmission and a larger number of asymptomatic and less severe cases. She said many infections are not identified by public health because people don’t get tested or use at-home tests.

Tilson said the masking recommendation may change as the temperature changes.

“As we come into the warmer weather, into the spring, I see those cases coming down pretty quickly,” Tilson said. “I’m hopeful that it won’t be too far away to get to those levels to make those masks optional.”

New school guidance toolkit recommendations go into effect on Feb. 21.

North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt made the following statement about mask mandates and the toolkit during an interview with FOX8 on Wednesday:

So from the beginning, I have said that whether or not a district masks should be a matter of local control which means that no statewide mandate should be in place right now. We do have local control. All of our districts are able to. All of our local board of educations are able to vote and choose if they want to take the recommendations of the toolkit subject to the local health directors agreement because the local health director can in fact overturn a board’s ruling–a local boards ruling–I personally would like to see this become a choice for parents at this point. We have such high rates of immunity, and I think that a lot of parents have a mask fatigue and feel like they’re ready to tolerate a higher baseline of transmission in order to take off the mask

–North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt

Gov. Roy Cooper is set to hold a briefing on Thursday focused on mask guidance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Guilford County Schools to consider revising mask policy as more NC schools shed hard-line mandates

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A large school district in the Triad will discuss masking students at their next meeting. The agenda for the meeting of the Guilford County Board of Education says that their meeting on Feb. 24 will discuss continuing the mask mandate at Guilford County Schools. The recommendation reads that the administration […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County drops mask mandate

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County’s mask mandate is no longer in effect. The mandate was set to expire on Feb. 27, but the Board of Health voted on Thursday night to end the mandate early. The motion was passed unanimously and comes after Gov. Roy Cooper encouraged schools and local governments to end […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

NC General Assembly approves new congressional map. Now we wait for the courts’ OK

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina General Assembly on Thursday completed its assignment: approving and submitting what lawmakers called “remedial” electoral maps for the courts to review. Today was their deadline to complete the process, and the state House gaveled the process closed with a nearly party-line approval of the congressional districts that had […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guilford County, NC
Government
Forsyth County, NC
Health
Guilford County, NC
Education
County
Forsyth County, NC
Forsyth County, NC
Education
Rockingham County, NC
Government
County
Guilford County, NC
Forsyth County, NC
Government
State
North Carolina State
Rockingham County, NC
Education
Rockingham County, NC
Health
Guilford County, NC
Health
County
Rockingham County, NC
FOX8 News

Gov. Roy Cooper says schools, local governments should end mask mandates

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Gov. Roy Cooper said he encourages schools and local governments to end their mask mandates during a news conference with the Coronavirus Task Force on Thursday afternoon. “I encourage schools and local governments to end their mask mandates,” Cooper said. “People and businesses should continue to make the best decisions for […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County Schools will be on 2-hour delay tomorrow

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools will be on a two-hour delay Friday due to strong winds, according to a statement released by GCS on Thursday night. The full statement is provided below: Due to the potential for strong winds creating power outages and hazardous road conditions in the morning, all GCS schools […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
FOX8 News

NC redistricting special masters have Greensboro flavor

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The trial court in North Carolina’s ongoing redistricting dispute has named three special masters to oversee the review of new maps being drawn by the General Assembly – and the group has a distinct Triad flavor. The NC Supreme Court had ordered special masters to be appointed when it threw out […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Crews zero in on high contamination recycling routes in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Stopping at a recycling bin on the curb in the Rolling Roads community, Greensboro Waste Reduction Supervisor Tori Carle opens the lid to look inside.  “Lots of cardboard, not really seeing any issues,” she notes before grabbing a “thank you for recycling right” sticker.  Carle drove one of 12 of the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Officials celebrate new engineering complex at North Carolina A&T State University

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina A&T State University and state leaders officially opened the new engineering complex Thursday, cutting a ribbon outside the $90 million facility.  The Harold L. Martin Sr. Engineering Research and Innovation Complex is named in honor of the university’s current chancellor.   “It’s exciting to students. It’s exciting to top […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#School Bus#Covid#Guilford County Schools#Wghp#Triad#Rockingham County Schools#Ncdhhs
FOX8 News

‘We all want a good quality of life’: Piedmont Triad leaders discuss how to make community more equitable

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Between the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to hear cases on affirmative action in college admissions and President Biden’s promise to nominate a Black woman to the highest court in the land, there’s been a lot of talk about affirmative action. Specifically, the belief that some people are where they are because […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Rep. Harrison votes against ‘process’ to create new NC House districts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Five members of the North Carolina House voted against a new map for their districts, and one of them was Pricey Harrison (D-Greensboro), a member of the House Redistricting Committee. The maps, adjusted to address partisan gerrymandering issues identified by the courts, passed, 115-5, but Harrison said she argued against the […]
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
FOX8 News

A&T students donate hundreds of books to Greensboro elementary schoolers

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Some college students delivered smiles to the faces of elementary schoolers on Wednesday. Some students from North Carolina A&T State University donated five hundred books to Washington Montessori Elementary School in Greensboro. They weren’t just any books, either. Lots of them were about Black history! The Aggies said they were happy […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Charlotte girl found in Davidson County after being held for ransom at gunpoint, sheriff says; suspect arrested

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 17-year-old girl who was being held for ransom is safe thanks to the combined efforts of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. According to DCSO, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police contacted the sheriff’s office for help finding a 17-year-old girl. The girl had been abducted and was being held at […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy