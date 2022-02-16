ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Many who died by suicide may have had an undiagnosed case of autism, study reveals

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire, John Anderer
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nG8Dq_0eGTirgj00

NOTTINGHAM, United Kingdom ( StudyFinds.org ) — Troubling research by a team from Nottingham University finds a high rate of people who died by suicide may have had an undiagnosed case of autism. Study authors urge the importance of developing more efficient ways to diagnose all forms of autism as early as possible. They also recommend the development of tailored suicide-prevention services for autistic individuals.

This is the first ever research project to investigate the relationship between suicide in the United Kingdom and autism. Researchers analyzed a total of 372 coroner’s reports examining people who died by suicide . The team also conducted interviews with family members of the deceased.

Autism may be much more common than estimates show

The first half of the analysis revealed that 10% of those who passed away by suicide showed at least some evidence of elevated autistic traits, suggesting undiagnosed autism. This would be 11 times higher than the U.K.’s official autism rate. After completing the second portion of the study (family interviews), researchers found evidence of elevated autistic traits among even more individuals dying by suicide (41%).

Youth mental health issues reach crisis levels during pandemic

“Many adults in the UK find it very difficult to obtain an autism diagnosis and appropriate support post-diagnosis. Our study shows that undiagnosed autistic people could be at increased risk of dying by suicide. It is urgent that access to an autism diagnosis and appropriate support post diagnosis is improved. This is the top autism community priority for suicide prevention, and needs to be addressed immediately by commissioners of services and policy makers,” says lead researcher Dr. Sarah Cassidy in a university release .

1 in 3 autistic people attempt suicide

Initially, researchers went over the coroner’s records for each death by suicide and looked out for signs of autism. Next, an independent researcher assessed indicators of autism to further validate the observations. From there, the team interviewed 29 families in order to get a better sense of any undiagnosed autism cases.

Previous studies conducted by these same scientists found that up to 66% of autistic adults have experienced suicidal thoughts , with 35% actually attempting suicide. Meanwhile, despite estimates showing only 1% of the U.K. population having a formal diagnosis of autism, 15% of all U.K. adults who attempt suicide are autistic.

Mental health initiatives aim to help millions of students, teachers across California

“Even a single suicide is a terrible tragedy for the person and a traumatic loss for their families and friends. Suicide rates are unacceptably high in autistic people and suicide prevention has to be the number one goal to reduce the worrying increased mortality in autistic people. Autistic people on average die 20 years earlier than non-autistic people, and two big causes of this are suicide and epilepsy. We published the preliminary data on elevated suicide rates back in 2014 as a wake-up call to governments, and yet nothing has been done,” adds Professor Simon Baron-Cohen from the Autism Research Centre at the University of Cambridge.

The findings are published in The British Journal of Psychiatry.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts or needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline number at 1-800-273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Laredo Morning Times

Opioid Addiction More Likely For People Who Had Covid, Study Shows

People who have had Covid-19 face a greater risk of developing opioid use disorders and other mental health issues, according to new findings published Wednesday in the journal the BMJ. The large study compared the health records of 154,000 former Covid patients in the Veterans Health Administration system during the year after their infections to a similar population who did not get Covid and found a significant discrepancy in mental health outcomes.
LAREDO, TX
Daily Mail

Father-of-two who accidentally drank METH mysteriously disguised in a wine bottle is left in a coma fighting for his life after collapsing in his pharmacy

A pharmacist remains in a coma in hospital after accidently drinking the drug methylamphetamine, which was bizarrely disguised in a wine bottle. Hans Morkos, 43, collapsed on the floor of the Annandale Pharmacy in Sydney's inner-west on January 31 soon after consuming the toxic drug in liquid form. The father-of-two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Grieving sisters face eviction from family home three weeks after beloved mother dies from cancer

Two grieving sisters face homelessness after being forced to find a new home just three weeks after their mother died from cancer. Brogan Webb, 23, says a housing association told her and her 21-year-old sister Taylor they had to move out of their Glasgow home because they lost their mother’s address as primary residence after moving into student accommodation. Though the sisters do not plan to stay in their mother’s home long-term, they feel they need more time to look for a new place rather then a sudden eviction while they are still grieving. Ms Webb said: “We are willing...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Suicide Rates#Attempted Suicide#Uk#Nottingham University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
FOX40

NAACP demands accountability for racist graffiti at Sacramento schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Greater Sacramento NAACP is calling for Sacramento City Unified School District to take action against the people who wrote racist messages at schools.  Two recent incidents occurred at C.K. McClatchy High School and Abraham Lincoln Elementary. The NAACP is demanding the district investigate, identify, expel and arrest those responsible for […]
FOX40

After $73M win, Sandy Hook families zero in on gun marketing

After agreeing to a $73 million lawsuit settlement with gun-maker Remington, the families of nine Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims say they are shifting their focus to ending firearms advertising with macho, military themes that exploit young men's insecurities, all in the hopes of preventing more mass shootings.
NEWTOWN, CT
FOX40

Stockton experiences four homicides in five days

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A vigil is being held in Stockton for one of the four people who died this week during a surge in homicides.  There have been four homicides in five days, leaving several families forever changed.  “He loved me so much, and this wasn’t part of his plan. Like it wasn’t something […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

FOX40

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy