ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Mexico: Migrants sew lips shut at border protest

By Associated Press
Border Report
Border Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SPZBf_0eGTgxcz00

A group of migrants gathered with their mouths sewed shut in front of the offices of the National Migration Institute in the border city of Tapachula, Chiapas, on Tuesday, in a demonstration demanding documents from the Mexican authorities allowing them to cross to the North and the United States.

Every day, hundreds of migrants gather in front of the National Institute of Migration in the southern town of Tapachula in the hopes of getting papers that would allow them to leave town and continue their journey north.

Last year, the Mexican government launched a new plan to relocate migrants to other states across Mexico and give them humanitarian visas so they can work legally for a year.

Authorities granted free passes, working visas, and even provided buses to transfer migrants to other states in the country to decongest the southern border but, a backlog of requests for visas and the fact that many of the migrants still aspire to make it to the United States is casting doubt in the success of the plan.

Some migrants have been waiting for months in the sweltering city of some 350,000 where they have crowded shelters, parks and plazas.

Without a permit to work, their money is rapidly running out.

Wilbert Cardenal, a migrant from Nicaragua, said he was protesting so that authorities “don’t force us to stay here” and so “they grant us humanitarian or visitor visas so that we can keep going”.

“I am tired, and that is why I am sewing shut my mouth,” said a Haitian migrant, before having his mouth sewn to cheers from the surrounding crowds.

The sewing of their mouths is just the latest and most extreme form of protest undertaken by the migrants. Late last month some had also declared a hunger strike.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 204

Meda
3d ago

String is easily cut and pulled out of her face Ace they need to go back to where they came from you can tell by a lot of those people they are not here for good reasons

Reply(16)
94
Meda
3d ago

See the Mexicans are even lying they are not sewed shut The string is so loosely that you can get a hamburger through it so therefore that is not so shut they need to word it like it should be worded appropriately we apparently we are putting strain loosely through the skis through the scan where it doesn't hurt them

Reply(6)
33
Sam910
3d ago

Brandon will let them in, he will register them as democrats and fill their ballots out for them and they won't say a thing...

Reply(1)
35
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Sewing#Visas#Protest#Mexican#Haitian#Borderreport
Washington Examiner

Where do all of the illegal immigrants go?

Over 2 million migrants were arrested while illegally crossing the southern border in 2021, and another 2 million are expected in 2022. About half of these migrants are turned back to Mexico under the authority of Title 42, which allows migrants to be turned away for public health reasons. But President Joe Biden let the other half in, often with little more than a piece of paper saying when they should show up in immigration court to pursue a claim for asylum.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

End of the road in Colombia for Escobar's 'cocaine' hippos?

More than 100 African hippos descended from fewer than a handful imported as exotic pets by drug lord Pablo Escobar, face an uncertain future in Colombia. After the government added Escobar's so-called "cocaine" hippos Friday to a list of "introduced, invasive species," experts say killing them may be the only viable option. From the few individuals once housed at Escobar's Hacienda Napoles estate, the hippos' numbers have ballooned, with 130 now roaming free north of Bogota around the Magdalena River. Officials say the grazing giants, endemic to sub-Saharan Africa, threaten local wildlife and humans living along the river, whom they have already come into conflict with.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Society
San Angelo LIVE!

Agents Seize Hundreds of Pounds of Illegal Disease Spreading Mexican Bologna in El Paso

The first discovery was made on Jan. 13, at the Paso Del Norte border crossing when a 40-year-old U.S. citizen resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico, presented himself for inspection via vehicle. After obtaining a negative declaration for fruits, vegetables, and meat products, the driver was referred for a secondary agriculture inspection. During the secondary inspection, CBP Agriculture Specialists discovered five rolls of Mexican bologna hidden under bags of chips, the trunk compartment and under the seats of the SUV. A total of 55 pounds of bologna were discovered. The driver informed CBP Agriculture Specialists that he resells the bologna in the U.S. for almost double the price he pays for them in Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Times

What is illegal immigration costing us?

The explosion of illegal immigration under the Biden administration continues unabated while a majority of the mainstream media ignores the issue and the general public remains ignorant of the long-term consequences. This issue affects every U.S. citizen in one way or another, be it socially, economically or health-wise. The government...
IMMIGRATION
San Angelo LIVE!

Murderous Mexican Drug Cartel Enforcers Inundate El Paso

EL PASO, TX – U.S. Border Patrol Agents in the El Paso sector in the last seven days have encountered numerous dangerous aggravated felon illegal aliens with criminal records and gang affiliations.  The El Paso Sector continues to see illegal alien gang members with criminal records attempting to enter our borders with different criminal backgrounds that include assault, burglary, driving under the influence, homicide, illegal drug possession, illegal weapon possession and sexual offenses.  Since the beginning of the fiscal year 2022, agents have encountered more than 244 violent illegal…
EL PASO, TX
Daily Mail

Shocking photo shows 132 migrants crammed inside a tractor trailer after it was pulled over by US border agents in Texas

U.S. Border Patrol agents foiled a human smuggling attempt when they found 132 migrants inside a tractor trailer in Texas. El Paso Sector's agents assigned to the Ysleta Station were tipped off Sunday about smuggling activities that were taking place at an abandoned building and of a second location that was also being utilized by the smugglers.
IMMIGRATION
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
Border Report

Border Report

2K+
Followers
475
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT

BorderReport.com provides real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 https://www.borderreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy