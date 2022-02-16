UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas jumps almost 10% to near 2-week high on colder forecasts

(Adds latest prices) Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped almost 10% to a near two-week high on Wednesday on forecasts for much colder weather and higher heating demand through early March than previously expected. Traders noted that prices rose despite the slow return of U.S. production from cold weather-related reductions over the past month, and a 6% drop in European gas futures due to what looks like an easing of Russia-Ukraine tensions. Over the past month or so, the United States has worked with other nations to ensure that gas supplies — mostly from liquefied natural gas (LNG) — would keep flowing to Europe in case Russia cuts off exports to the rest of the continent. The United States and Europe have said they would sanction Russia if it invaded Ukraine, likely prompting Russia to cut some gas exports to Europe. Russia provides around 30%-40% of Europe's gas supplies, totaling about 16.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021. Since the start of the year, however, the U.S. gas market has focused more on changes in U.S. weather, domestic supply and demand than world events. So far in 2022, U.S. gas followed European prices only about a third of the time versus two-thirds in the fourth quarter. After weeks of near record volatility, U.S. front-month gas futures for March delivery rose 41.1 cents, or 9.5%, to settle at $4.717 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since Feb. 3. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from a record 97.3 bcfd in December to 94.0 bcfd in January and 92.7 bcfd so far in February, as cold weather froze oil and gas wells in several producing regions. But on a daily basis, gas production has gained almost every day since dropping to 86.3 bcfd during a Feb. 4 winter storm, reaching a high of 95.2 bcfd on Feb. 11, the most since Jan. 1. Output on Wednesday, however, was on track to slip for a second day in a row to a preliminary one-week low of 94.3 bcfd. Even though meteorologists forecast colder weather than previously expected, they still predicted higher temperatures next week than this week. Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 122.9 bcfd this week to 121.2 bcfd next week. Next week's forecast was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday. Gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.7 bcfd so far in February, which would top January's monthly record of 12.4 bcfd, as liquefaction trains at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass export plant in Louisiana enter service. A tanker arrived at Calcasieu on Feb. 7 and will likely leave with the plant's first cargo this week. Traders said demand for U.S. LNG would remain strong so long as global gas prices keep trading well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe, especially with the threat that Russia could invade Ukraine and cut gas supplies to Europe. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Feb. Feb. 4 Feb. 11 average 11(Forecast) (Actual) Feb. 11 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -193 -222 -227 -154 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,908 2,101 2,315 2,162 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -11.7% -9.3% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2021 (2017-2021) Henry Hub 4.55 4.31 2.92 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 22.98 24.53 6.14 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 22.93 24.89 7.36 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 408 391 454 383 373 U.S. GFS CDDs 6 6 8 8 6 U.S. GFS TDDs 414 397 462 391 379 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 91.3 94.9 95.1 76.1 83.3 U.S. Imports from Canada 9.3 8.9 9.1 10.7 8.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.7 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 100.8 103.9 104.2 87.5 92.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.9 2.9 1.9 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.4 5.6 4.4 4.8 U.S. LNG Exports 12.5 13.0 12.7 5.0 4.7 U.S. Commercial 17.9 16.5 16.1 22.5 15.6 U.S. Residential 30.1 26.8 26.9 39.5 26.1 U.S. Power Plant 28.2 25.7 24.7 33.8 26.3 U.S. Industrial 25.7 25.0 24.8 27.5 24.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.9 2.7 2.7 2.7 3.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 109.4 101.6 100.0 130.8 100.3 Total U.S. Demand 129.7 122.9 121.2 142.1 112.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Feb 18 Feb 11 Feb 4 Jan 28 Jan 21 Wind 10 12 11 9 11 Solar 3 3 2 2 2 Hydro 7 7 6 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 33 33 33 35 33 Coal 24 23 25 26 25 Nuclear 20 20 19 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.31 4.05 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 3.85 7.00 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.85 4.55 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.57 3.75 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 3.96 3.84 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.54 22.35 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.17 3.91 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 3.64 3.48 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.46 3.22 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 91.25 183.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 21.75 25.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 21.75 21.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 29.75 28.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 29.75 27.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 30.75 30.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Richard Chang)