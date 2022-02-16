ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas jumps almost 10% to near 2-week high on colder forecasts

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Adds latest prices) Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped almost 10% to a near two-week high on Wednesday on forecasts for much colder weather and higher heating demand through early March than previously expected. Traders noted that prices rose despite the slow return of U.S. production from cold weather-related reductions over the past month, and a 6% drop in European gas futures due to what looks like an easing of Russia-Ukraine tensions. Over the past month or so, the United States has worked with other nations to ensure that gas supplies — mostly from liquefied natural gas (LNG) — would keep flowing to Europe in case Russia cuts off exports to the rest of the continent. The United States and Europe have said they would sanction Russia if it invaded Ukraine, likely prompting Russia to cut some gas exports to Europe. Russia provides around 30%-40% of Europe's gas supplies, totaling about 16.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021. Since the start of the year, however, the U.S. gas market has focused more on changes in U.S. weather, domestic supply and demand than world events. So far in 2022, U.S. gas followed European prices only about a third of the time versus two-thirds in the fourth quarter. After weeks of near record volatility, U.S. front-month gas futures for March delivery rose 41.1 cents, or 9.5%, to settle at $4.717 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since Feb. 3. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from a record 97.3 bcfd in December to 94.0 bcfd in January and 92.7 bcfd so far in February, as cold weather froze oil and gas wells in several producing regions. But on a daily basis, gas production has gained almost every day since dropping to 86.3 bcfd during a Feb. 4 winter storm, reaching a high of 95.2 bcfd on Feb. 11, the most since Jan. 1. Output on Wednesday, however, was on track to slip for a second day in a row to a preliminary one-week low of 94.3 bcfd. Even though meteorologists forecast colder weather than previously expected, they still predicted higher temperatures next week than this week. Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 122.9 bcfd this week to 121.2 bcfd next week. Next week's forecast was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday. Gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.7 bcfd so far in February, which would top January's monthly record of 12.4 bcfd, as liquefaction trains at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass export plant in Louisiana enter service. A tanker arrived at Calcasieu on Feb. 7 and will likely leave with the plant's first cargo this week. Traders said demand for U.S. LNG would remain strong so long as global gas prices keep trading well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe, especially with the threat that Russia could invade Ukraine and cut gas supplies to Europe. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Feb. Feb. 4 Feb. 11 average 11(Forecast) (Actual) Feb. 11 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -193 -222 -227 -154 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,908 2,101 2,315 2,162 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -11.7% -9.3% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2021 (2017-2021) Henry Hub 4.55 4.31 2.92 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 22.98 24.53 6.14 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 22.93 24.89 7.36 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 408 391 454 383 373 U.S. GFS CDDs 6 6 8 8 6 U.S. GFS TDDs 414 397 462 391 379 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 91.3 94.9 95.1 76.1 83.3 U.S. Imports from Canada 9.3 8.9 9.1 10.7 8.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.7 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 100.8 103.9 104.2 87.5 92.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.9 2.9 1.9 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.4 5.6 4.4 4.8 U.S. LNG Exports 12.5 13.0 12.7 5.0 4.7 U.S. Commercial 17.9 16.5 16.1 22.5 15.6 U.S. Residential 30.1 26.8 26.9 39.5 26.1 U.S. Power Plant 28.2 25.7 24.7 33.8 26.3 U.S. Industrial 25.7 25.0 24.8 27.5 24.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.9 2.7 2.7 2.7 3.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 109.4 101.6 100.0 130.8 100.3 Total U.S. Demand 129.7 122.9 121.2 142.1 112.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Feb 18 Feb 11 Feb 4 Jan 28 Jan 21 Wind 10 12 11 9 11 Solar 3 3 2 2 2 Hydro 7 7 6 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 33 33 33 35 33 Coal 24 23 25 26 25 Nuclear 20 20 19 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.31 4.05 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 3.85 7.00 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.85 4.55 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.57 3.75 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 3.96 3.84 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.54 22.35 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.17 3.91 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 3.64 3.48 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.46 3.22 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 91.25 183.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 21.75 25.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 21.75 21.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 29.75 28.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 29.75 27.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 30.75 30.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Richard Chang)

Comments / 0

Related
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Seekingalpha.com

Fighting Inflation: 5 Things To Buy Now Before Prices Go Up

A list of tried-and-true inflationary protective assets. During times of high inflation, consumer goods, investments, real estate, and fuel prices can increase significantly. The increase in the cost of living expenses is a symptom of inflation - the expansion of the money supply within our economy. Inflation can deplete your wealth, leading many people to look for alternative options to hedge against it.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colder Weather#Natural Gas Storage#Dry Gas#U S#Gas Prices#European#Bcfd#British
Daily Mail

FDA says 'executive' who was caught on video saying Biden will force annual COVID shot that will be a 'fountain of revenue' for drug companies does NOT work on vaccine matters and doesn't represent views of agency

The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
Fox News

Kyiv mayor pleads with US, Germany over threat of Russian invasion: 'We can't defend our country'

The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, pleaded with the U.S. and Germany telling them, "We can’t defend our country" from Russia. At the closing of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and said Kyiv needs "defensive weapons" to protect itself from its mammoth neighbor.
POLITICS
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

320K+
Followers
285K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy