Yosemite National Park, CA

Yosemite National Park will require reservations for visitors this summer

By Paul Rogers
Vallejo Times-Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisitors hoping to see the famed waterfalls, huge granite cliffs and spectacular scenery at Yosemite National Park this summer will need to do more than lace up their hiking boots and get into the car. They’ll need to make reservations first. Concerned about the possibility of unprecedented traffic...

Secret SF

This Rare Glowing ‘Firefall’ Is About To Happen In Yosemite National Park

El Capitan is about to look like Mordor during the annual ‘firefall’ and reservations are now open. Every year from mid to late February, for a few fleeting moments, if the conditions are exactly right, the Horsetail waterfalls illuminate into a spectacular orange spectrum, as the water reflects the setting sun. For this to happen though, the temperatures need to be within a certain range, so that there’s a sufficient amount of snow and water flowing. Additionally, the skies need to be perfectly clear so nothing interferes with the rays of light which makes it quite a rare sight indeed.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
K96 FM

Vehicle Reservations for Glacier National Park Go Online March 2

WEST GLACIER, Mont. [February 4, 2022]– Glacier National Park announces that vehicle reservations, formerly known as “tickets,” required to access Going-to-the-Sun Road (GTSR) and the North Fork area via the Polebridge Entrance Station from May 27 to September 11, 2022 will become available on Recreation.gov starting March 2 at 8 am MST/10 am EST. Other areas of the park can be accessed without a reservation.
WEST GLACIER, MT
KVIA ABC-7

Visitors to Ascarate Park will not have to pay parking fees on weekends

EL PASO, Texas - Commissioners Court approved a proposal presented by Commissioner David Stout that will end parking fees charged to visitors on regular weekends. Fees will still be charged on holidays and for major events. Commissioner Stout described Ascarate Park as, "El Paso's version of Central Park." During Monday's regular meeting, Stout said the The post Visitors to Ascarate Park will not have to pay parking fees on weekends appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
Morganton News Herald

Area state parks log record number of visitors

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more people have been getting in touch with nature, which is evident by the continued rise in state park visitors. North Carolina state parks logged a record 22.8 million visitors last year, up 15% from 2020, according to the Associated Press. While neither of Burke County’s state parks (South Mountains and Lake James) cracked the Top 5 in total visits, both have seen record numbers of visitors in recent years. Together the two parks combined for more than 1.2 million visitors in 2021, representing more than 5% of the state park system’s total visitors last year.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
Sacramento Bee

Yosemite ranger Shelton Johnson recognized for promoting diversity in national parks

Yosemite National Park Ranger Shelton Johnson received a national award for promoting more diversity in national parks. Johnson is being awarded the 2022 American Park Experience Award for his lifelong efforts helping “more families and youth feel welcome as they see their stories told throughout the country in parks, cultural, and historic sites alike,” announced National Park Trust, the organization that administers the award, on Tuesday.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
ABC 4

Disney Parks: No more masks indoors for vaccinated visitors

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Starting this week, masks are coming off for vaccinated visitors to Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California. The company announced Tuesday that face coverings will be optional for fully-vaccinated visitors in all indoor and outdoor locations, with one exception. Face masks...
FLORIDA STATE
Press Democrat

Want to go to Yosemite this summer? Prepare to book soon

In a bid to fight long-standing troubles with summer congestion, Yosemite National Park will impose a peak-hour reservation system from May 20 through Sept. 30. The reservations, which carry a $2 nonrefundable fee, will be available beginning 8 a.m. on March 23 through recreation.gov. Each reservation will be valid for three days.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
Lexington Herald-Leader

This National Park Service site on the KY border drew nearly 840K visitors in 2021

The National Park Service released its annual visitation report Wednesday, and three sites in (or partially in) Kentucky saw more than half a million visitors in 2021. Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, which runs along the state’s southern central border with Tennessee, welcomed 834,724 visitors in 2021, the most for any NPS holding in the commonwealth and 84th overall in the park system. Visitation there last year exceed 2020 by about 8%. However, according to NPS data, most visited the site via Tennessee.
KENTUCKY STATE
Vallejo Times-Herald

Weekend heat shatters Bay Area temperature records

This weekend marks the official halfway point of California’s snow season, but record-breaking high temperatures continue to bake the state, sending residents to pools, parks, barbeques and ice cream shops. While temperatures across the region have been warmer than average since the beginning of the month, Saturday delivered heat...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
lonelyplanet.com

Yosemite reservations, France eases travel rules: Here's your Friday around the Planet

Welcome to Friday Around the Planet, where I wrap up the travel-related news from the week to help inform your travel planning as requirements and restrictions in countries around the world rapidly change. Falling Omicron cases and the trend of countries relaxing entry requirements for vaccinated visitors this week have...
WORLD
NBC Los Angeles

Reservations Will Return to Yosemite Later in May

GETTING TO GLACIER POINT, making for El Capitan, finding your way to the banks of the marvelous Merced River? You're going to need a map, maybe, if you've never been, and some filling snacks, surely, to keep your energy high, and you'll likely want a companion at your side, the sort of person who will exhale, emotionally, as you encounter all of the epic-a-tude of Yosemite National Park. And if you visit between May 20 and September 30, 2022, and enter the park between 6 a.m. and 4 in the afternoon? You will also need a reservation, in addition to everything else you've packed or brought along. For the popular national park is returning to a book-your-entry-ahead-of-time summer plan, which it instituted in both 2020 and 2021, as a response to the pandemic. The announcement was shared on the park's social feeds on Feb. 16, 2022, just a few months out from when visitorship swells.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA

