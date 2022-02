Emmanuel leads both the men's and women's standings at the 2022 Conference Carolinas Swimming Championships after the first two days. Current photo via Conference Carolinas. The finals on Thursday started with UNC Pembroke’s Gillian Manning setting the new conference championship mark in the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 4:57.55. The conference championship records would continue to fall in the women’s 200 IM with Susana Ungo of Emmanuel setting the new standard with a time of 2:05.95. The women’s 50 yard freestyle would also feature a new conference championship standard with Kleanza Cathers of Barton posting a time of 23.57.

