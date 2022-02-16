ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

High winds cause power outages in Las Cruces

By Leah Romero, Las Cruces Sun-News
 8 days ago

Update: El Paso Electric reported a third outage event in the Elks Drive area at about 3:45 p.m., Feb. 16, 2022. Crews are working to restore power.

LAS CRUCES – Several areas of Las Cruces are experiencing power outages Wednesday, Feb. 16, due to high winds in the borderland.

According to the El Paso Electric outage map, two outage events were reported to the company around 12:30 p.m. About 3,200 customers are without power in the Elks Drive area while 621 are affected in the McClure and Hoagland Road area. Power was restored in these areas just before 3 p.m.

EPE spokesperson Javier Camacho explained that winds caused issues with a substation, which resulted in the outages.

More: High winds anticipated Tuesday and Wednesday in southern New Mexico

A third outage event was reported at about 3:45 p.m. in the Elks Drive area once again. Roughly 2,400 customers were affected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n40aj_0eGTfwmT00

Camacho said that while the outage was in the same area, it was not caused by the same substation issue. Rather, winds impacted the function of a feeder. Crews are working to restore power but there is no estimated time yet for when power might return.

Las Cruces Public Schools stated over social media that Mayfield High, Jornada Elementary, East Picacho Elementary and Vista Middle school campuses have been impacted by the outages. District officials report that students and staff members are safe.

After school programs at East Picacho and Jornada have been canceled due to the outages, according to LCPS's Twitter account .

According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Anthony Brown, wind speeds within Las Cruces have ranged between 25 and 35 miles per hour Wednesday. However the highest gusts were experienced at San Augustin Pass at 74 miles per hour, Dripping Springs at 52 miles per hour and the Las Cruces International Airport at 43 miles per hour.

Brown said wind speeds are expected to increase around 3 to 4 p.m. and then start to decline around 5 to 6 p.m. as a cold front moves through the area.

EPE reports that winds downed 23 poles in the El Paso area near Clint and Socorro. Over 1,000 customers were impacted.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leah Romero is the trending reporter at the Las Cruces Sun-News and can be reached at 575-418-3442, LRomero@lcsun-news.com or @rromero_leah on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: High winds cause power outages in Las Cruces

