Everlane's Dream Pant is the perfect trouser-sweatpant hybrid for comfort obsessed shoppers - and they're stylish enough to wear to work

If you've ever been tempted to wear sweatpants to work or count down the seconds until you can get changed out of your workwear, then comfort-obsessed shoppers have found the perfect solution.

The Everlane Dream Pant occupies the perfect spot between work and leisurewear. A trouser-sweatpant hybrid, it fulfils our need for soft and stretchy trousers while still appearing polished.

In short, it's the elevated basic your wardrobe needs. Tailored in look but with the comfort and feel of sweatpants, these are stylish enough to wear to work and a great replacement for leggings on the weekends. And the best part? The Dream Pant is available in seven colours and costs from £77.

The £77 Everlane Dream Pant is made with a luxurious double-knit fabric that maintains shape yet is super comfortable

If you're looking for a pair of trousers that feel as comfortable as pyjamas yet are professional looking enough for the office, then you'll definitely want to check out the Everlane Dream Pant.

The Dream Pants are an unfussy building block to your work and lounge wardrobe. Super easy to wear, they're made of a luxurious soft double-knit fabric that is both office and sofa appropriate.

In fact, the brand has described them as 'polished' but 'comfortable enough to nap in'. The trousers are also wrinkle-resistant, so you won't have to worry about commuting in these.

From office meetings to afternoon errands and everything in between, the Everlane Dream Pants are a wardrobe must-have.

The cotton and elastane blend means these pants are as comfortable as pyjamas, but thanks to the tapered leg, these can also be worn out and about.

Supremely comfortable, they have all the appeal of sweatpants but are super versatile so they can be dressed up or down. There are also seven colours to choose from, including neutral black and grey to dark forest and golden brown. Sizes range from XXS to XL.

The Everlane Dream Pants will keep you polished for the office without sacrificing your comfort with their elasticated waistband and ultra-soft fabric

Wrinkle-resistant and designed with pockets and an elastic waist, these are an all-season stretchy favourite

The stretchy tailored trousers have thoughtful design details that elevate them from traditional joggers. Designed with a pintuck pleated front, side pockets, elastic waist and heavy sweatpant weight cotton blend, these are the perfect sweatpant-trouser hybrid.

And with over 400 reviews on the site for the Everlane Dream Pant, shoppers whole-heartedly agree, calling them 'truly dreamy', 'incredible' and the 'best all day, all-purpose pant'.

The Dream Pant comes in seven colours and in sizes XXS to XL. Reviewers call them 'truly dreamy', 'incredible' and the 'best all day, all-purpose pant'

One impressed shopper raved: 'Love these! So comfortable and so cute. I always look forward to the moment I get home and get to change into sweats, but when I wear these pants, no need for changing! The description of these is spot-on.'

Another agreed, adding: 'Dreamy pant. These pants are so comfortable and flattering! I absolutely love them!'

A third penned: 'Terrific pants. I was very surprised to see how well made these pants are, and how well they fit. They are a good looking pant with a lot of versatility. I look forward to wearing them soon.'