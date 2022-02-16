‘Gilgo Beach Homicide Task Force’ formed to solve decade-old serial killer case

YAPHANK, N.Y. (PIX11) — Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison announced the formation of a “Gilgo Beach Homicide Task Force” on Tuesday.

The Suffolk County Police Department will form a team to identify and locate the perpetrator behind the Gilgo Beach homicides, who remains unidentified for more than 11 years . They’ll work alongside investigators from the FBI, New York State Police, Suffolk County Police Department Homicide Squad, Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 11, 2010, Suffolk County police officer John Mallia found the remains of Melissa Barthelemy along Ocean Parkway while searching for missing person Shannan Gilbert. Two days later, the bodies of three more victims were discovered. Within the next four months, six more sets of remains were located, and on Dec. 13, 2011, Gilbert’s remains were found.

This will be the first time federal, state and local agencies will jointly deploy investigators to solve one of the country’s longest-standing serial killer cases.

Within the most recent years of investigation by the police, only little evidence of the killings was found. This includes a black leather belt believed by the Suffolk County police to have been used by the suspect and a lengthy 911 call made by Gilbert at the night of her disappearance, which remains unreleased to the public.

“Our partnership in this task force shows our commitment to getting these heinous crimes solved. The families deserve it,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said. Select members of the task force will meet daily to streamline efforts in solving the decade-long case.

Submit tips to police by calling Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS (8477), visiting P3Tips.com, or using https://www.gilgonews.com/ . A $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case is being offered.

