Watch: Multiple Witnesses Film Mysterious Fireball Over Norwegian Community

By Tim Binnall

Multiple witnesses in Norway captured footage of a mysterious fireball soaring through the sky and no one is quite sure what the odd object might have been. According to a local media report , the strange mass sighting occurred last Thursday afternoon in the community of Alta when several people noticed something out of the ordinary sailing over their heads. "I saw a green line come across the sky," recalled Magnus Johnsen, "it came so low and at an insane speed too."

The curious sight was so bewildering to the witness that he felt compelled to capture it for posterity, explaining that "I picked up the phone and started filming." Johnsen soon realized that he was not alone as social media in Norway was inundated with other individuals who had also seen the puzzling object that afternoon and, in some cases, they had also managed to film the baffling scene. Taken together, the various pieces of footage show a white object zipping through the sky in an almost straight line at a rather high rate of speed.

As for what the peculiar UFO could have been, the nature of the fiery oddity has so far proven to be a mystery. A representative from the nearby Andøya space center indicated that there was "no rocket launch or anything else from here" that could account for the aerial anomaly. Meanwhile, a camera operator with the Norwegian Meteor Network, which monitors the skies for such objects, said that their system did not spot the fireball, but theorized that it was likely a meteor or space junk entering Earth's atmosphere. What's your theory on what the weird fast-moving fireball might have been? Share your best guess with us at the C2C Facebook page.