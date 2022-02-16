ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Watch: Multiple Witnesses Film Mysterious Fireball Over Norwegian Community

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cGx6R_0eGTfoxt00

By Tim Binnall

Multiple witnesses in Norway captured footage of a mysterious fireball soaring through the sky and no one is quite sure what the odd object might have been. According to a local media report , the strange mass sighting occurred last Thursday afternoon in the community of Alta when several people noticed something out of the ordinary sailing over their heads. "I saw a green line come across the sky," recalled Magnus Johnsen, "it came so low and at an insane speed too."

The curious sight was so bewildering to the witness that he felt compelled to capture it for posterity, explaining that "I picked up the phone and started filming." Johnsen soon realized that he was not alone as social media in Norway was inundated with other individuals who had also seen the puzzling object that afternoon and, in some cases, they had also managed to film the baffling scene. Taken together, the various pieces of footage show a white object zipping through the sky in an almost straight line at a rather high rate of speed.

As for what the peculiar UFO could have been, the nature of the fiery oddity has so far proven to be a mystery. A representative from the nearby Andøya space center indicated that there was "no rocket launch or anything else from here" that could account for the aerial anomaly. Meanwhile, a camera operator with the Norwegian Meteor Network, which monitors the skies for such objects, said that their system did not spot the fireball, but theorized that it was likely a meteor or space junk entering Earth's atmosphere. What's your theory on what the weird fast-moving fireball might have been? Share your best guess with us at the C2C Facebook page.

Comments / 0

Related
1070 KHMO-AM

Fireball Over MO? Video Captures Mystery Light Falling From Sky

Another example of a fireball falling from the sky captured in Missouri. This time the fireball was caught in Missouri and seen by several different cameras and people. The really interesting thing about this fireball unlike others that I have written about, is that this one takes its time falling from the sky, whereas others are super fast, and if you blink you'll miss it.
ASTRONOMY
NBCMontana

Watch Video: Viewer spots potential fireball in the sky

MISSOULA, Mont. — NBC Montana is working for you to figure out what kind of phenomena in the sky a couple of our viewers witnessed. One viewer in Missoula reached out to us and said she saw a large fireball surrounded with blue light in the sky on Saturday night.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

NASA captured first-of-their-kind images of Venus that are stunning

NASA designed the Parker Solar Probe to study the sun. However, the spacecraft has also managed to capture a series of first-of-their-kind images of Venus. The images feature the surface of Venus in visible light. A first for NASA. Parker captured the photos using its Wide-Field Imager (WISPR). The images were snapped during two gravity-assisted flybys in July 2020 and February 2021.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Movies#The Fireball#Space Debris#Alta
LiveScience

What are the largest impact craters on Earth?

In its 4.5 billion-year existence, Earth has been punched and gouged by hundreds of large asteroids that have slammed into its surface. At least 190 of these collisions have left colossal scars that are still visible today. But not every space rock that zips into our planet's atmosphere makes it to the ground. So what does it take for an asteroid to make a dent on Earth, and which known impact events have left the biggest craters?
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Vatican astronomers discovers mysterious new object in our solar system

An astronomer at the Vatican Observatory has found a new body in the solar system.The ‘trans-Neptunian object’ (TNO) has been designated 2021 XD7 and was spotted by Richard Boyle using the Vatican Advanced Technology Telescope on 3 December.Much like Pluto, the first trans-Neptunian object discovered, 2021 XD7 has a strange orbit that is considerably more tilted than the movements of Earth, Mars, and other planets.The closest it gets to the Sun is still 30 times further than our own planet and extends twice as far outwards.It takes 286 years for it to move around the Sun, and because of its...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

Giant bear breaking into California homes to be killed on sight ‘before someone dies’ despite public outcry

A black bear weighing 500lb (227kg), which has reportedly been breaking into homes in a scenic city in California may soon be killed, leading to an outcry by wildlife activists. The bear, who is well known among the residents of the South Lake Tahoe area as either Jake or Yogi, does not hunt but has become habituated to feeding out of garbage in the area.A California Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesperson said that killing the bear was their only option because it had already damaged 38 homes and is responsible for more than 150 emergency calls. The wildlife agency...
ANIMALS
Universe Today

How Well Does Concrete Work in Space?

Concrete is not the first material one usually thinks of when exploring space. Nor is it the focus of much cutting-edge research. The most common building material has been used by humanity for thousands of years. But surprisingly, little is still known about some of its properties, due in no small part to the limitations of the environments it can be tested in. Now, this most ubiquitous of materials will be tested in a new environment – the microgravity aboard the International Space Station.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Two new embryos ceated in race against time to prevent the extinction of the northern white rhinoceros

In two sets of procedures between October 2021 and February 2022 the BioRescue consortium created two new northern white embryos, bringing the total to 14. Oocytes (egg cells) were collected from northern white rhino Fatu in October and January at Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Kenya, and were matured and inseminated at Avantea laboratory, Italy. The developed embryos were cryopreserved in November 2021 and February 2022, and await transfer to southern white rhino female surrogates in the foreseeable future.
LiveScience

7 theories on the origin of life

The origin of life on Earth began more than 3 billion years ago, evolving from the most basic of microbes into a dazzling array of complexity over time. But how did the first organisms on the only known home to life in the universe develop from the primordial soup?. Science...
SCIENCE
allthatsinteresting.com

Discover The Manchineel Tree, The Plant So Toxic That Its Nickname Is The ‘Tree Of Death’

Found in tropical places like the Florida Everglades, the manchineel tree is a flowering spurge plant that is packed with poison — from its fruit to its bark and sap. The manchineel tree produces some of the world’s most beautiful wood. Caribbean craftsmen have been using it as their stock in trade for centuries, carving some of the most beautiful curios and bedroom sets out of its bark. It can even be found in some historic houses all over the United States, from fireplace mantels to wood mirrors.
FLORIDA STATE
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

9K+
Followers
863
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get news about the weird and bizarre on Coast to Coast AM from radio host George Noory every night!

 https://www.coasttocoastam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy