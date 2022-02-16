ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man says his entire Up North cabin was stolen, prompting police investigation

By Frank Witsil, Detroit Free Press
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TYmW5_0eGTfifX00

Here's an APB you don't hear that often: Michigan State Police are looking for a small, Up North cabin that vanished, possibly on the back of a trailer under the cover of darkness.

"It's kind of a weird situation," Trooper Matthew Scott, who is investigating the case, said Wednesday. "At this point, the cabin is definitely not where it's supposed to be. There are different motives, but that's a detail we are trying to uncover."

Scott said the cabin owner, who lived in it for a couple of years until he left it to take up residence somewhere else, recently reported the 12-foot-by-28-foot structure missing, but he's unsure what happened to it or why anyone would want to steal it.

The brown cabin with a white door and trim had been off County Road 571 in Coldsprings Township until it disappeared sometime between Nov. 18 and Dec. 16, the last time it was seen there.

Scott said he has some potential suspects.

The trooper added it likely will be challenging to track down where the cabin went now that it has been two to three months since it was stolen, but he didn't want to give too much information because it could compromise his investigation.

"You don't see this happen too often," he said. But, when it comes to crime, "anything is possible."

Contact Frank Witsil: 313-222-5022 or fwitsil@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Man says his entire Up North cabin was stolen, prompting police investigation

