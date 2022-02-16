Local School districts easing up on mask requirements

COVID-19 School, Face Mask School Jena Ardell/Getty Images

MIAMI VALLEY — Schools around the Miami Valley are starting to loosen up on mask requirements.

Oakwood High School will be changing their policy to mask optional starting Feb. 28.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spoke with Miami Valley Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roberto Colon about the policy changes.

“I think you have some school districts that have very high levels of vaccination, that is certainly a safer environment for those kids to have a less restrictive approach than some of these school districts that have a much lower vaccination rates,” he said.

Over 30 other school districts in the Miami Valley, including Centerville, moved to a mask optional policy on Monday, Feb. 14. Springboro schools changed their mask policy to optional in November of last year.

Centerville changed their mask policy because 75 percent of people in the area have gotten vaccinated, making the district feel comfortable to make masks optional, according to Centerville’s website.

“I think everything is a bit of a balance as we are seeing the decrease the decline in a number of cases in the area,” Dr. Colon said. “There is less disease around so its certainly safer than it was.”

However, there are some school districts keeping their mask policy the same, including the Sidney City School District.

Students and staff members in all districts are still required to wear masks on the bus because of the federal mask requirements for public transportation.

