During this legislative session, New Mexico’s leaders have a chance to make a crucial investment in our state’s children through Senate Bill 32, Outdoor Learning Program Funding, sponsored by Sen. Siah Correa Hemphill. Outdoor learning is a bipartisan, common-sense solution to support healthier kids, schools and communities during the pandemic and beyond. Teaching and learning in the open air reduces the transmission of COVID-19 and provides many other health and well-being benefits to our children.

KIDS ・ 13 DAYS AGO