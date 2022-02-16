The Funded: Bay Area startups scored 3 more rounds of $100M or more, bringing 2022's total to 48

Uniphore Technologies Inc. on Wednesday said it raised $400 million in a new funding round that boosted its valuation to $2.5 billion. Backers of the the Palo Alto company last valued it at $145 million in 2020, at the time of its last round. The new investment comes as the provider of call center software is on track to reach $100 million in annual recurring revenue by the close of its 2022 fiscal year, which ends April 30, its CEO, Umesh Sachdev, said in a blog post.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO