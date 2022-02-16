ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

The Funded: Bay Area startups scored 3 more rounds of $100M or more, bringing 2022's total to 48

By Cromwell Schubarth
Silicon Valley Business Journal
Silicon Valley Business Journal
 3 days ago
Local startups are raising megarounds at a rate of one a day — on...

Uniphore, which offers AI-powered call center software, scored $400M at a $2.5B valuation

Uniphore Technologies Inc. on Wednesday said it raised $400 million in a new funding round that boosted its valuation to $2.5 billion. Backers of the the Palo Alto company last valued it at $145 million in 2020, at the time of its last round. The new investment comes as the provider of call center software is on track to reach $100 million in annual recurring revenue by the close of its 2022 fiscal year, which ends April 30, its CEO, Umesh Sachdev, said in a blog post.
A convenience store at SJSU has introduced a Amazon Go-like checkout free payment system

Amazon Inc. hasn't yet opened up one of its checkout-free Amazon Go stores in the South Bay, but you can now get a similar shopping experience at San Jose State University. SJSU's Ginger Market on Monday added a new payment system that allows customers to walk out with their purchases without having to pull out their wallets, scan any items or interact with a cashier. Provided by Standard Cognition Corp., the system simply requires customers to swipe their phones against a sensor when they enter the store.
From the editor: In Downtown San Jose, everything old is new again

Trying to predict where the future of San Jose’s downtown is headed, you need to take a trip to the past, because the Bay Area’s largest city has been here before. The last great burst of enthusiasm for all that downtown offered started in the late 1980s when the heart of the city got some much-needed investment. Along the eastern edge of Plaza de César Chávez rose the Fairmont San Jose — the city’s largest hotel — and 50 W. San Fernando, a premier office high-rise.
The Silicon Valley Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

