Donnie Wahlberg is a man of many talents. As a member of New Kids on the Block, his singing and dancing skills made him famous in the late 1980s, and then he transitioned into the world of acting with roles in The Sixth Sense, Ransom, and Band of Brothers. Now with 12 seasons portraying Danny Reagan on the hit show Blue Bloods under his belt, it's safe to say he's comfortable in front of the camera. But some fans may not know about his behind-the-scenes work.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 29 DAYS AGO