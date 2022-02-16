ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power out? Generator, fire, heater ready? Some tips!

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Due to the upcoming potential for severe storms February 17, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning people to protect themselves against carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning and fires. The CPSC has some tips on how to stay warm during a power outage.

For those who plan to use a power generator, they should keep these tips in mind:

  • Operate portable generators outside only, at least 20 feet away from the house, and direct the generator’s exhaust away from the home and any other buildings that someone could enter.
  • Never operate a portable generator inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace, shed, or on the porch. Opening doors or windows will not provide enough ventilation to prevent the buildup of lethal levels of CO.
  • Check that portable generators have had proper maintenance, and read and follow the labels, instructions, and warnings on the generator and in the owner’s manual.
  • When purchasing a portable generator, CPSC urges consumers to look for and ask retailers for a portable generator equipped with a safety feature to shut off automatically when high CO concentrations are present around the generator.  Some models with a CO shut off feature also have reduced emissions; consumers should look for those models as well. These models may or may not be advertised as certified to the latest safety standards for portable generators – PGMA G300-2018 and UL 2201.
  • Make sure CO and smoke alarms at home are working properly, by pressing the test button and replacing batteries, if needed. Never ignore an alarm when it sounds. Get outside immediately, then call 911.
EFD gives winter heating safety tips

For those who plan to use candles or charcoal, they should keep these tips in mind:

  • Never use charcoal indoors. Burning charcoal in an enclosed space can produce lethal levels of carbon monoxide. Do not cook on a charcoal grill in a garage, even with the door open.
  • Use caution when burning candles. Use flashlights instead. If using candles, do not burn them on or near anything that can catch fire. Never leave burning candles unattended. Extinguish candles when leaving the room and before sleeping.
  • Make sure smoke alarms are installed on every level of the house and inside each bedroom. Never ignore a ringing smoke alarm. Get outside immediately. Call 911.
How to stay safe, stay warm this winter, according to experts

For those who plan to use space heaters, they should keep these tips in mind:

  • Make sure to keep flammable materials at least three feet away. Always plug space heaters directly into a wall outlet and never into a power strip, to prevent overloading and causing a fire.
  • CPSC estimates that portable heaters are involved in about 1,700 fires per year, resulting in about 80 deaths and 160 injuries annually.
  • A CPSC staff report found that space heaters can also present a hyperthermia (overheating) hazard to consumers, particularly children, people with disabilities and senior citizens, who may be more susceptible because of their limited ability to act or react to the elevated ambient temperature.
  • Hyperthermia can result in death. Do not leave space heaters running unattended in a confined space around infants, or individuals with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities.
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

