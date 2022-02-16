ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hollywood actor’s Ponzi scheme, explained: Why investors keep falling for scams

By CNN Newsource
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tale of Zachary Horwitz made headlines this week after he was sentenced to 20 years for bilking investors out of $650 million by peddling bogus licensing deals with HBO and Netflix. Ironically, it is just the kind of juicy swindler story you might binge watch on those platforms:...

TheDailyBeast

Hollywood Swindler Gets 20 Years for $650M Ponzi Scheme

A small-time actor who became a big-time fraudster with a $650 million Hollywood ponzi scheme was just hit with a 20-year prison sentence. Zachary Horwitz, who had roles in some low budget films under the name Zach Avery, was sentenced Monday for swindling hundreds of millions of dollars out of investors to finance a billionaire’s lifestyle of yachts, private jets and sports cars. Horwitz raised at least $650 million by telling investors he was selling foreign distribution rights to streaming platforms, prosecutors said. “Horwitz portrayed himself as a Hollywood success story...He branded himself as an industry player, who… leveraged his relationships with online streaming platforms like HBO and Netflix to sell them foreign film distribution rights at a steady premium. But, as his victims came to learn, (Horwitz) was not a successful businessman or Hollywood insider. He just played one,” the Justice Department said. In addition to the lengthy prison term, Horwitz was also ordered to repay $230 million to his victims.
The Independent

Actor who faked Netflix and HBO deals in $650m Hollywood Ponzi scheme gets 20 years in prison

An actor who made up HBO and Netflix movie deals to land $650m (£480m) from investors in a Ponzi scheme has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.Zachary Horwitz, 35, was ordered by a judge on Monday to pay $230m in restitution to more than 250 victims of what prosecutors called the biggest scam of its kind in Hollywood history.The FBI found that Horwitz had spent the stolen money on a $5.7m home in the city’s Beverlywood area, $706,000 on interior decorations and $605,000 on Mercedes Benz and Audi cars.They also said that he shelled out $345,000 on private jet...
Person
Charles Ponzi
Person
Bernie Madoff
Telegraph

Actors hoodwinked in ‘Hollywood con queen’ scam

More than a dozen British actors and film crew were fooled into parting with cash by a bogus producer who impersonated some of the biggest names in the industry, it has been claimed. Alleged victims of Hargobind Punjabi Tahilramani, referred to as the "Hollywood Con Queen", included aspiring actors, stunt...
The Guardian

Online fraud: victim blaming and the emotional price of falling for a scam

Mary Barker’s life as she knew it came to an end when fraudsters stole £70,000 from her pension pot. On her retirement, she thought she had invested the money in a bond from a well-known financial firm. However, criminals had cloned its website and paperwork and duped her into transferring half of her savings to a private bank account. Her bank refused to refund her, claiming she had been negligent.
komando.com

Smishing is spreading – How to spot it

If you aren’t up-to-date on the biggest scamming schemes, you’re putting yourself at risk. There are a lot of widespread cons that many people don’t know about. Tap or click here for seven new scams to watch out for. Take smishing, for example. While it isn’t all...
#Ponzi Schemes#Us Dollar#Hollywood#Hbo
Indy100

Inside the rehab centre for cryptocurrency addicts who can no longer cope

Cryptocurrency can be an exciting space for entrepreneurs and market investors – but the chase for financial freedom isn't always as plain sailing as it's made out to be. In 2009, the first decentralised cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, was created by developer Satoshi Nakamoto, whose real identity remains a mystery. It has become the most commonly held cryptocurrency in the world.A year later, Bitcoin was assigned monetary value with someone selling theirs for the first time. For 10,000 Bitcoins (worth $40 at the time), the Florida man ordered two Papa John's pizzas. Now, to put the power of crypto into perspective, if...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Netflix
CNBC

Founder of collapsed $1.7 billion mutual fund charged with fraud

The founder and manager of a $1.7 billion mutual fund that collapsed last year has been charged by federal prosecutors with securities fraud and obstruction of justice for allegedly inflating fund asset values to keep investor money flowing, then falsifying records to conceal the improprieties. The Infinity Q Diversified Alpha...
