ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Wisconsin Rapids surges past D.C. Everest in WIAA Division 1 boys hockey regional semifinal

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gUyyP_0eGTdV4Y00

Zaleski Sports

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Wisconsin Rapids scored five times in the second period to open up a big lead and held on for a 7-5 win over D.C. Everest in a WIAA Division 1 boys hockey regional semifinal Tuesday night at the South Wood County Recreation Center.

Carsen Gause had a hat trick to help No. 8 seed Wisconsin Rapids (18-6) build a 6-1 lead.

Carter Morrison added a pair of goals and Carson Gunderson scored to help the Raiders take control.

No. 9 seed D.C. Everest tried to mount a comeback, scoring four times in the third period, but it was too late.

Thomas Passineau scored twice and had two assists, and Kole Ress, Owen Bunnell and Kyle Jaglinski added goals for the Evergreens, who finish the season with a 10-14 record.

Wisconsin Rapids will play a Division 1 regional final at No. 1 seed Hudson on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Raiders 7, Evergreens 5

D.C. Everest 0 1 4 – 5

Wisconsin Rapids 1 5 1 – 7

First period:

1. WR, Carsen Gause (Trevor Vilbaum, Josh Dekarske), 4:18.

Second period: 2. WR, Carter Morrison, 5:26; 3. WR, Carson Gunderson (Morrison, Jacob Dekarske), pp., 7:47; 4. DC, Thomas Passineau (Kyle Jaglinski), 8:01; 5. WR, Gause, sh., 8:46; 6. WR, Gause (Blake Balko), 14:02; 7. WR, Morrison (Vilbaum, Sawyer Wilkens), pp., 16:14.

Third period: 8. DC, Kole Ress, 3:40; 9. WR, Ja. Dekarske (Gause, Jo. Dekarske), pp., 7:00; 10. DC, Passineau (Ress, Andrew Liegl), 13:00; 11. DC, Owen Bunnell (Passineau), 15:20; 12. DC, Jaglinski (Passineau), 16:40.

Saves: DC, Breyden Sabatke 31; WR, Milo Spurlin 23.

Records: D.C. Everest 10-14; Wisconsin Rapids 18-6.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Sports
WausauPilot

Wausau Woodchucks sign another player for 2022

The Wausau Woodchucks are continuing to build their team for the upcoming 2022 Northwoods League baseball season, signing a second player who will return after a successful season last year. Ryan Sepede, who had an exciting season for the Woodchucks in 2021, is an infielder from Brigham Young University. Sepede,...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Big Ten This Week: Rutgers looks to keep rolling at Purdue

Rutgers at No. 5 Purdue, Sunday. The Scarlet Knights (16-9, 10-5) have won four straight games — all against Top 25 opponents — and are bunched with five teams within two games of the conference-leading Boilermakers (23-4, 12-4). Rutgers will be looking for the two-game season sweep of Purdue. Ron Harper Jr.’s long shot at the buzzer beat the then-No. 1 Boilermakers in December. Harper is questionable with a hand injury. Purdue has won two straight following its 24-point loss at Michigan last week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy