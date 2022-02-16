Wisconsin Rapids surges past D.C. Everest in WIAA Division 1 boys hockey regional semifinal

Zaleski Sports

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Wisconsin Rapids scored five times in the second period to open up a big lead and held on for a 7-5 win over D.C. Everest in a WIAA Division 1 boys hockey regional semifinal Tuesday night at the South Wood County Recreation Center.

Carsen Gause had a hat trick to help No. 8 seed Wisconsin Rapids (18-6) build a 6-1 lead.

Carter Morrison added a pair of goals and Carson Gunderson scored to help the Raiders take control.

No. 9 seed D.C. Everest tried to mount a comeback, scoring four times in the third period, but it was too late.

Thomas Passineau scored twice and had two assists, and Kole Ress, Owen Bunnell and Kyle Jaglinski added goals for the Evergreens, who finish the season with a 10-14 record.

Wisconsin Rapids will play a Division 1 regional final at No. 1 seed Hudson on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Raiders 7, Evergreens 5

D.C. Everest 0 1 4 – 5

Wisconsin Rapids 1 5 1 – 7

First period:

1. WR, Carsen Gause (Trevor Vilbaum, Josh Dekarske), 4:18.

Second period: 2. WR, Carter Morrison, 5:26; 3. WR, Carson Gunderson (Morrison, Jacob Dekarske), pp., 7:47; 4. DC, Thomas Passineau (Kyle Jaglinski), 8:01; 5. WR, Gause, sh., 8:46; 6. WR, Gause (Blake Balko), 14:02; 7. WR, Morrison (Vilbaum, Sawyer Wilkens), pp., 16:14.

Third period: 8. DC, Kole Ress, 3:40; 9. WR, Ja. Dekarske (Gause, Jo. Dekarske), pp., 7:00; 10. DC, Passineau (Ress, Andrew Liegl), 13:00; 11. DC, Owen Bunnell (Passineau), 15:20; 12. DC, Jaglinski (Passineau), 16:40.

Saves: DC, Breyden Sabatke 31; WR, Milo Spurlin 23.

Records: D.C. Everest 10-14; Wisconsin Rapids 18-6.