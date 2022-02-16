ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two lost hikers found

By Kimberly B. Esmores
Saipan Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple who went hiking late Tuesday afternoon got lost in the Marpi area, but were later found after one of them managed to call the police dispatch. At around 6:51pm last Tuesday, a female caller called 911 reporting that she and her husband were in the Marpi area and got...

