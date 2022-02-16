Surprise's temporary permit process getting streamlined

The city of Surprise has made the process of applying for temporary permits for special events a little easier.

With a current application packet that is up to 17 pages, the city is switching to an online app system that should streamline the process, Community Development Director Chris Boyd said.

Plus, the city is dropping its requirement for both a facility use agreement and a temporary use permit for special events.

Chris Boyd told the Surprise City Council on Feb. 15 that only a facility use agreement will be required for events on city property, while those held away from city property will need the temporary use permit.

“We think we’ve met the request of trying to make this simpler process that’s a little less burdensome,” Boyd said.

Starting Feb. 22, the city plans to use an app called Camino that will make it easier for applicants to submit their information. The app only asks relevant questions to the event that is being planned, making it a less tedious process for applicants.

As a test, Boyd had Councilman Chris Judd try out the process using a Rotary event Judd planned a few years ago. Judd said he enjoyed the new process.

“It was much better than the 17-page packet we had before,” Judd said. “It’s crystal clear and they did a great job with that.”

Boyd said the reason the current application for a temporary use permit is so big is the city wanted to consolidate other permits it was requiring into one in 2010. But the caused one big application instead of multiple smaller ones.

“We were trying to capture anything that could happen at any one of those events,” Boyd said.

Boyd said most applicants don’t even fill out of a majority of the current application because it doesn’t apply to them.

Temporary permits cover several types of functions, including grand openings, fireworks sales, carnivals or festivals and farmers markers.

Boyd said the temporary use permit is designed to allow events on a temporary basis that wouldn’t be typically allowed under the city’s land development ordinance.

“It’s temporary relief from some of the other requirements in the LDO,” Boyd said.

The new application site comes with a video guide to lead applicants through the process. There is also informational text on the site with staff’s contact information.

Applicants can save their answers if they don’t finish in one sitting. And when they submit the application, they can track the process on the city’s end through the app.

“I just think that’s awesome and amazing,” Councilwoman Aly Cline said.

