RECORD WARMTH

We have a little flavor of early Spring in the air today. Highs will reach the low 60s this afternoon - that’s more than 20 degrees above average! We’ve already reached a record high in Worcester with 58 degrees, this breaks the previous record of 56° set back in 1981. Boston is currently tied with our record of 61 degrees. Despite the warmth, it’s NOT a beach day. We’ll bounce between partly and mostly cloudy skies today. Winds will be quite active, gusting 30-40 mph.

WEATHER ALERT

A cold front will pass through southern New England overnight into Friday morning with downpours and probable wind damage. A HIGH WIND WARNING will be in effect in the Boston area and south of the Mass Pike and a WIND ADVISORY north of that. Widespread gusts 50-65 mph are in the forecast, peaking Friday morning.

Flooding is unlikely as the system is moving through fairly quickly. Even so, the morning commute will be plagued by heavy rain, ponding water, poor visibility, and debris on the roads. I can’t rule out an embedded strong or severe thunderstorm. Even without a thunderstorm, gusts will be strong enough to create pockets of wind damage and power outages. Make sure to have devices charged and generators prepped in case of outages.

The storm moves out by 10 AM Friday morning. Skies will clear in the afternoon with dropping temperatures. The second half of the day will feature 30s, 40s, and brisk gusts to 35 mph. That feel of February will spill into the weekend with a patchy coating of snow Saturday!

