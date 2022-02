After snippets, teasers, and trailers, Pusha T is releasing a single from his newest album. Clips of Pusha T in the studio were the first indication that a new concoction was being brewed up over at G.O.O.D. Music. The brief glimpse was posted in the early hours of Monday morning, leaving listeners to wake up to new content. A few hours into the day, another teaser of Push and his work was released, this time with he and Kanye West in a starkly contrasting black and white music video. That updated trailer served to build on the hype, adding to the crispness of the song's presentation.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO