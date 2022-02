A new Overwatch Experimental patch has dropped. Here's what you need to know about the Feb. 16 update. Overwatch's Experimental mode gives developers the chance to test out some more radical changes and updates before rolling them out across the wider games. Players can test out these updates in custom matches, giving feedback directly on the changes. It's a great way to see what could potentially be heading to Overwatch in the future, though these Experimental updates have no guarantee of going live.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO