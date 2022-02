In January 2022, RBO named Melissa Thomson Matthews as their new Vice President of Business Development. Melissa comes to RBO with extensive experience in market positioning, business gap analysis, and strategic planning across sales and marketing from various industries. Her responsibilities have included Marketing Manager for ULTA Beauty, Director of Client Services and Marketing for RedRover, Advertising Director for the St. Louis Business Journal, and most recently, the Commercial Print Sales and Marketing Director at the Missourian. She is also a founding board member, president, and past president of the Memphis American Marketing Association.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 10 DAYS AGO