Michigan State

Andrea Gumushian Joins Varnum’s Data Privacy and Mobility Teams

By Jake Bekemeyer
dbusiness.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVarnum, a Michigan law firm providing business and personal legal services with offices throughout the state, announced that Andrea Gumushian has joined the firm’s data privacy and mobility teams. She will...

www.dbusiness.com

