Andrea Gumushian Joins Varnum’s Data Privacy and Mobility Teams

Attorney Timm Schowalter joins SmithAmundsen’s Labor & Employment, OSHA, and Data Privacy & Security Practice Groups in St. Louis. Timm brings more than 25 years of litigation experience in zealously representing businesses and insurers before administrative agencies and state and federal courts in all facets of labor, employment and privacy law matters. He handles clients’ legal needs including providing day-to-day counseling, setting up compliance protocols and drafting personnel policies, conducting HR and health and safety audits, drafting employment contracts, executive compensation agreements, severance agreements, confidentiality and trade secret agreements, non-competition and non-solicitation agreements, privacy policies and notices, and third-party and vendor cybersecurity agreements.
