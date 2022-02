If you just go by the numbers, there's not really an argument against the universal designated hitter. National League pitchers hit .110 last season with a .290 OPS and 14 homers in more than 4,000 plate appearances. They struck out nearly half of the time and had more than twice as many bunts as walks. While Logan Webb's Game 162 homer was one of the highlights of the season, it was the only one by Giants pitchers, who combined for 23 hits and 143 strikeouts in 255 at-bats.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO