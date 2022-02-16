ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Kevin Siers cartoon: The Russian Pullback

By Kevin Siers
CharlotteObserver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. and NATO see no immediate signs of a pullback of Russian...

www.charlotteobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Mother of Daunte Wright: 'White woman tears' trump justice

Katie Wright, the mother of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, slammed the sentencing of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, arguing that the judge was swayed by "white woman tears." Potter was sentenced on Friday to two years in prison and supervised release for fatally shooting Daunte Wright in April 2021. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gerrymandering#Election#Ukraine#Republicans#Nato#Russian#Dems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia

Comments / 0

Community Policy