Kevin Siers cartoon: The Russian Pullback

Katie Wright, the mother of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, slammed the sentencing of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, arguing that the judge was swayed by "white woman tears." Potter was sentenced on Friday to two years in prison and supervised release for fatally shooting Daunte Wright in April 2021. The...
WASHINGTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday lost a bid to dismiss lawsuits accusing him of inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. In a lengthy written ruling, Judge Amit Mehta of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said...
WASHINGTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump took classified information to his Florida home after leaving the White House, the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration said in a letter to Congress on Friday about the 15 boxes of documents it recently recovered. The Archives said it had...
Rescue teams in Greece searched a burning ferry Saturday for 12 people believed to be missing after it caught fire in the Ionian Sea while en route to Italy, while passengers described a frightening evacuation from the ship. After working all night to try to extinguish the blaze that broke...
American Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor won her fifth Olympic medal Saturday, making her not only the most decorated woman to ever compete in the Olympic bobsled but also the most decorated Black athlete in the history of the Winter Games. After earning a bronze medal in the two-woman bobsled event...
BEIJING, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) chef de mission Hidehito Ito said he had no information about the postponed medal ceremony for the figure skating teams competition, but hoped to eventually celebrate with his athletes. "I really don't know what the medal ceremony will look like," Ito...
MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, on Saturday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis. “I don’t...
Comments / 0