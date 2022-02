CLINTON, Tenn. — The Green McAdoo Cultural Center said it has a mystery on its hands, and it's hoping someone out there can put a name to a student in an old photo. The center shared to Facebook a large photo that greets visitors of several classes at the former Green McAdoo grade school in Clinton. It includes children in grades 1 through 8 -- including students who were part of the Clinton 12 who broke the color barrier in public education and entered the first desegregated public high school in the South in August 1956.

CLINTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO