An electric Porsche has broken the record for crossing the United States with the shortest charging time, travelling from Los Angeles to New York with less than 2.5 hours of charge.The 2021Porsche Taycan, driven by electric car enthusiast Wayne Gerdes, travelled over 4,500km (2,800 miles) from coast to coast, spending just two hours, 26 minutes and 48 seconds recharging at Electrify America stations along the way.It broke the existing record by nearly three times, and was five times better than the record charging time set by a Tesla Model S.The journey was completed on 12 November, 2021, but was only...

CARS ・ 19 DAYS AGO