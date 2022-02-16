Western Global Airlines Orders For Two Boeing 777 Freighters

American Airlines is making further cuts in its international schedule for this summer because of delays in Boeing delivering new wide-body planes. American said Friday that it will temporarily stop service between Seattle and London, Los Angeles and Sydney, and Dallas and Santiago, Chile. It will also delay launching service between Dallas and Tel Aviv that was planned for June. In addition, it will reduce flights between Miami and Sao Paulo to once daily.

