Shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) dropped 25.8% in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It was one of many stocks that sustained deep losses without the business reporting any sort of bad news. Multiple years of growth stock momentum have been reversing in recent months, and investors are moving capital away from growth stocks. HubSpot's valuation was too high to hold up in these market conditions.

STOCKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO