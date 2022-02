There are several advantages to being a homeowner. You don't have noisy neighbors above or below you as you possibly could living in an apartment. Plus, if the day comes when you decide to sell for whatever reason, you'll ideally get some of that money back and hopefully more that you can then put toward your next home purchase, unlike living in an apartment or rent house where you'll never see the rent you pay each month ever again. With that said, unlike renting, when something breaks or goes wrong it's on you to fix it. And, there are several things that can go wrong. Some of which could lead to serious damage to your home or be dangerous to you and your family if you don't pay attention to the early warning signs.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 5 DAYS AGO