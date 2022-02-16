ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Elmira Police unveil new police vehicle design

By Tara Lynch
 3 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police shared images of their new cruiser design on Wednesday via social media. Car 207 is the first in the fleet to feature the light blue, checker pattern design, which Chief Anthony Alvernaz says was inspired by the Chicago Police Department and other European police cruiser designs.

“The idea pretty is actually stolen 100% from Chicago PD. This is their new vehicle style,” Chief Alvernaz told 18 News. “If you see a vehicle roaming around the streets that look a little different, it is an authorized Elmira Police vehicle.”

Elmira Police leasing five new vehicles

The Dodge Charger will be the one and only in the department due to supply chain issues and other COVID-related problems. Chief Alvernaz hopes three additional Ford Escape models will join the department within the month. He said the fleet is “passed aged” and in need of an upgrade.

Elmira City Council approves plan to lease new Elmira Police cars

Later this year, Chief Alvernaz hopes to add more vehicles, after an emergency session was held during budget hearings in 2021. The Elmira City Council approved the funds in October 2021 and the city will be leasing these vehicles for about $68,000 from April-December through the 2022 operating budget, according to the City Manager.

All new vehicles added to the fleet will follow the same light blue, checkered design, which Chief Alvernaz hopes will grow on both his officers and the community.

“The checkerboard is the biggest thing that is causing animosity,” Chief Alvernaz added. “I’m hoping the public will be a little bit warmer to the idea than the officers. I think they need it to grow on them a little bit.”

