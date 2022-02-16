ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Arlington residents call on county to help preserve tree canopy

By Christy Matino
 3 days ago

ARLINGTON, Va. ( WDVM ) — As developments are being built in Arlington, neighbors and activists are growing more concerned.

Arlington resident Beth Abraham says she was upset to see what once was a property filled with trees in her neighborhood cut down for a new build.

“They took down these incredible, beautiful trees that are protecting our environment and making our lives so much more safe,” said Abraham, who lives in the Dover-Crystal neighborhood.

Abraham’s neighbor, Meg Tuccillo, is concerned about the long-term environmental repercussions of cutting down the trees.

“The removal of the area of all the trees, roots, and canopy is worrisome to me,” said Tuccillo.

As new projects like this one pop up across Arlington, residents call the county to reconsider guidelines for preserving the tree canopy.

“There are some very specific things that could be done just to get a better sense of what the state of the tree canopy is in the county right now,” said Tuccillo.

The Arlington Tree Action Group members say they’ve been coming to the county board with their concerns for years.

“We got some county board advice early on about trying to work these concerns from bottom-up and top-down, and we’ve been trying for six years to do that,” said Kit Norlan, founding member of the organization.

Now, the group wants to change the rules governing the tree canopy.

“We want to change the cap, which is set by the state or the Commonwealth of Virginia at 20%,” said Anne Bodine, Arlington Tree Action Group member. “Arlington has a 41 percent canopy right now, and most of that is in single-family areas, so we’re not going to keep up if we don’t raise that 20 percent level.”

The county has a tree preservation ordinance that prohibits removing trees unless the board determines a just cause. In addition, the ordinance states any tree removed may need to be replaced to make up for the lost canopy. According to the county website, any person who violates the preservation ordinance may receive a $2,500 penalty.

WDVM reached out to Arlington County for comment on changing tree canopy guidelines but could not receive a statement.

