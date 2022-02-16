One dead after fatal fire in Bradford County
ROME BOROUGH, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Tuesday just after midnight first responders were dispatched to a home on fire in Bradford County.
According to a press release, firefighters arrived at a home fully engulfed in flames, in the 300 block of Pleasant Street around 12:15 a.m.
Troopers say once the fire was under control one victim was found, Guy Abell. Bradford County Coroner, James Bowen, arrived at the scene and pronounced Abell dead at 09:30 a.m.
State police say there are no signs of foul play, but the investigation is still ongoing.
