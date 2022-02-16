ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Says This Serum Is ‘Incredible’ for Her Acne-Prone Skin

By Hannah Kahn
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
Shutterstock

There’s a wide variety of serums, salves and scrubs out there that claim to provide anti-aging or anti-acne benefits, but so many end up falling flat when put to the test. In fact, we’ve sampled countless skincare products that end up making our skin break out more! And most of these products cost a pretty penny. If we’re going to invest in luxury beauty, we want to make sure that we’re getting the best bang for our buck.

When it comes to tracking down the top wrinkle reducers, we trust the recommendations of celebrities. After all, A-listers have elite access to some of the most premium products and world-renowned dermatologists. One star who has been particularly open about her struggles with acne is Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. In an interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist, she shared one of her must-have skincare picks — the iS Clinical Active Serum.

“I use it every evening,” the model said. “I have acne-prone skin and the active serum is incredible for people with skin like mine. It’s definitely an investment, but for me, the price is worth it.” This game-changing serum is available now at Amazon!

Amazon

Huntington-Whiteley also gushed about the iS Clinical Active Serum in a YouTube video. “This is their most popular product that they have in their range,” she said. “[It] helps in the reduction of any fine lines or hyper-pigmentation and really helps kind of diminish the appearance of an uneven skin tone. It smooths and it softens the skin, and it has a kind of tingling-like effect. I probably use this about three times a week in the evening before I apply any moisturizer. Really, really truly has changed my skin over the years and I can’t live without it.

Amazon

The iS Clinical Active Serum is a multi-tasking face serum that brightens dull complexions while reducing the appearance of hyperpigmentation, redness and acne. Clinically proven to provide lasting results, this product smooths away fine lines and wrinkles, evens skin tone and softens texture. Suitable for all skin types, this botanical serum will leave your skin looking healthy and rejuvenated. One shopper said this product “makes skin look luminous,” while another called it a “miracle serum.” Try this acne-safe serum from Amazon today!

See it! Get the iS Clinical Active Serum starting at just $88 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from iS Clinical here and explore more skincare here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Us Weekly

Kris Jenner Says Kylie Jenner’s ‘Cute’ Son Wolf Looks Like His Big Sister Stormi

Little look-alike! Kris Jenner opened up about her “cute” new grandchild for the first time. “It’s amazing,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 66, told Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday, February 15, of Kylie Jenner’s son, Wolf, for an episode of the comedian’s daytime show airing in April. “I was in the hospital when he was born. It was me, Kylie and Travis [Scott] because they have rules and regulations now so you can only have so many people. Back in the day, I had 15 people when I was giving birth. It was like a party. When [Wolf] came out, it was like Stormi being born all over again.”
CELEBRITIES
