Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Says This Serum Is ‘Incredible’ for Her Acne-Prone Skin

Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s a wide variety of serums, salves and scrubs out there that claim to provide anti-aging or anti-acne benefits, but so many end up falling flat when put to the test. In fact, we’ve sampled countless skincare products that end up making our skin break out more! And most of these products cost a pretty penny. If we’re going to invest in luxury beauty, we want to make sure that we’re getting the best bang for our buck.

When it comes to tracking down the top wrinkle reducers, we trust the recommendations of celebrities. After all, A-listers have elite access to some of the most premium products and world-renowned dermatologists. One star who has been particularly open about her struggles with acne is Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. In an interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist, she shared one of her must-have skincare picks — the iS Clinical Active Serum.

“I use it every evening,” the model said. “I have acne-prone skin and the active serum is incredible for people with skin like mine. It’s definitely an investment, but for me, the price is worth it.” This game-changing serum is available now at Amazon!

Amazon

Huntington-Whiteley also gushed about the iS Clinical Active Serum in a YouTube video. “This is their most popular product that they have in their range,” she said. “[It] helps in the reduction of any fine lines or hyper-pigmentation and really helps kind of diminish the appearance of an uneven skin tone. It smooths and it softens the skin, and it has a kind of tingling-like effect. I probably use this about three times a week in the evening before I apply any moisturizer. Really, really truly has changed my skin over the years and I can’t live without it.”

Amazon

The iS Clinical Active Serum is a multi-tasking face serum that brightens dull complexions while reducing the appearance of hyperpigmentation, redness and acne. Clinically proven to provide lasting results, this product smooths away fine lines and wrinkles, evens skin tone and softens texture. Suitable for all skin types, this botanical serum will leave your skin looking healthy and rejuvenated. One shopper said this product “makes skin look luminous,” while another called it a “miracle serum.” Try this acne-safe serum from Amazon today!

See it! Get the iS Clinical Active Serum starting at just $88 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from iS Clinical here and explore more skincare here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!