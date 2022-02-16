ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Commuters in Nigeria's Capital Struggle with Gasoline Shortage

By Timothy Obiezu
Voice of America
 4 days ago

ABUJA, NIGERIA — Nigeria, Africa's largest oil producer, is experiencing an acute fuel shortage, causing long lines of motorists at gasoline stations. Commuters are frustrated as some wait hours to fill up their tanks. Lost amid hundreds of vehicles waiting to gain access to a petrol station in...

www.voanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Frustration grows in Nigeria at continuing fuel shortage

ABUJA, Nigeria — (AP) — A prolonged fuel shortage in Nigeria, Africa’s top crude oil producer, has provoked growing frustration and many citizens are demanding government action. Authorities blamed the scarcity of fuel on the withdrawal of adulterated gasoline which the West African nation’s national oil company...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

Is Nigeria's Domestic Aviation Industry At Risk?

Nigerian airlines have warned that their survival may be at risk if the Nigerian government fails to aid them. Airlines in Nigeria are contending with multiple problems, including high fuel prices and exchange rate fluctuations, forcing them to raise airfares to offset increased operating costs. Nigerian domestic aviation in trouble.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline#Fuel Oil#Ethanol#Refineries#Nnpc#Nigerian
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
Voice of America

Ethiopian Dam Starts Generating Power

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA — A controversial hydroelectric dam built on the Blue Nile River in Ethiopia will officially begin generating power Sunday as the construction project reaches 80% completion. Ethiopia’s national broadcaster reported Saturday that the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which the country has been constructing on the Blue...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KEYT

Shortages, inflation frustrate Cubans struggling to get by

Grocery shopping has become an increasingly costly and arduous struggle for many people in Cuba. The pandemic, inefficient production, government controls and U.S. economic sanctions have aggravated an economic crisis. A drastic drop in crucial tourism income caused by COVID-19 helped spur the government last year to adopt reforms it had long considered. Those included elimination of an inefficient dual currency system . But adoption of a single currency for all, along with shortages, led within a few months to sharply increased prices for many goods that weren’t matched by the simultaneous rise in salaries.
BUSINESS
Voice of America

Prospect of War in Ukraine Raises Questions About Europe’s Natural Gas Supply

Washington — One of the many unsettling questions raised by the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine is what an armed conflict in Eastern Europe would do to the energy supply of the countries of the European Union, which have become increasingly reliant on Russian natural gas for electricity generation, industrial applications, and commercial and residential use.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The New Yorker

The Impersonal Intimacy of Mexico’s Commuter Buses

Workers who live on the periphery of cities in Mexico rise in the dark, like sleepwalkers. They gather at roadsides—sometimes on vacant tracts of land, where the slightest wind whips up a dust storm—to wait for buses that, over the following hours, will take them into the city for their jobs. Alejandro Cartagena, a prolific Dominican Mexican photographer, spent a decade making a similar commute in Monterrey, riding on public buses two hours each way between his home and the restaurant where he worked. Cartagena began to pursue photography more seriously at the age of twenty-seven, when he was starting to feel burned out by the hospitality industry. In 2016, he decided to document his daily bus route, and, in the course of two days, created two hundred and sixty-one images that comprise his latest book, “Suburban Bus.”
TRAFFIC
Voice of America

Crisis Over Ukraine Threatens Global Grain Supply

Ukraine is a significant player in global food security. But the possibility of a Russian military invasion and naval deployment in the Black Sea threatens to disrupt Ukrainian grain exports – potentially affecting global supplies. Oksana Bedratenko filed this report, narrated by Anna Rice.
INDUSTRY
Voice of America

US Indo-Pacific Strategy Short on Trade Incentives, Experts Say

Washington — A major initiative to strengthen and cement America’s ties with Asia and counterbalance China's expanding influence lacks robust trade incentives that are viewed as politically perilous in the United States, where protectionist sentiment runs high, experts told VOA. The United States needs to intensify its focus...
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

Fate of Thousands of Eritrean Refugees in Afar Region Unknown

Geneva — The U.N. refugee agency said Friday that the whereabouts of thousands of Eritrean refugees remained unknown two weeks after their camp came under attack in Ethiopia’s northern Afar region. Armed men entered the Barahle refugee camp on February 3, prompting 21,000 Eritrean inhabitants to flee for...
ETHIOPIA
Voice of America

UN Agency Condemns Rising Militia Violence in Northeastern DRC

Geneva — UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency, is condemning the rise of militia group attacks on displaced people in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Armed groups mounted eight major deadly attacks against displaced people in Ituri province in just the first 10 days of this month. UNHCR spokesman...
AFRICA
Voice of America

FDA Delayed Pfizer Shot for Children Because it Didn't Work Well Against Omicron

The Wall Street Journal Friday, citing sources close to the decision, reported the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last week delayed its review of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for under-5-year-olds because initial testing showed its two-dose series was not working well against the omicron variant. The sources told the...
HEALTH
Voice of America

Bill Gates Hails 'Zero' Polio Cases in Pakistan

Islamabad — Microsoft co-founder turned philanthropist Bill Gates met with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday in Pakistan to acknowledge the country’s progress against polio. During the trip, his first to Pakistan, Gates also stressed the need to curb virus transmissions in neighboring Afghanistan and preserve global...
HEALTH
Voice of America

Chinese Netizens Deliver Mostly Positive Verdict on China’s Foreign-Origin Olympians

WASHINGTON — China’s social media users have responded mostly positively to the sporting performances of their largest-ever contingent of foreign-born Olympic athletes, while appearing to keep mum on the sensitive issue of whether those athletes were allowed to keep their foreign nationalities. The Chinese Olympic Committee fielded 30...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy