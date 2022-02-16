Commuters in Nigeria's Capital Struggle with Gasoline Shortage

Workers who live on the periphery of cities in Mexico rise in the dark, like sleepwalkers. They gather at roadsides—sometimes on vacant tracts of land, where the slightest wind whips up a dust storm—to wait for buses that, over the following hours, will take them into the city for their jobs. Alejandro Cartagena, a prolific Dominican Mexican photographer, spent a decade making a similar commute in Monterrey, riding on public buses two hours each way between his home and the restaurant where he worked. Cartagena began to pursue photography more seriously at the age of twenty-seven, when he was starting to feel burned out by the hospitality industry. In 2016, he decided to document his daily bus route, and, in the course of two days, created two hundred and sixty-one images that comprise his latest book, “Suburban Bus.”

