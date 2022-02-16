As March quickly approaches, MSU men's hoops still lacks an identity

Georgia has indefinitely suspended assistant men’s basketball coach Wade Mason after an altercation took place between Mason and Bulldogs’ director of player development Brian Fish during halftime of Wednesday’s road game at LSU, according to DawgsHQ. As DawgsHQ points out, Georgia has yet to release a statement...
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is over Big Ten officials after the Spartans fourth loss in five games. Izzo’s squad fell to Illinois 79-74 on Saturday. And the coach could be seen talking to the referees throughout the game, before calling them out after it. Saying via IlliniInquirer.com‘s Jeremy Werner, he’s “sick of the officiating.”
It appears that arguably the most dangerous team right now in college basketball isn’t even ranked. We are talking about Ron Harper Jr. and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, who are making a Cinderella run of sorts — in the regular season. After taking down Kofi Cockburn and the No. 12 Illinois Fighting Illini Wednesday night at home to the tune of a 70-59 score, the Scarlet Knights have become the first non-top-25 team ever to defeat four ranked reams in succession, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
One NBA player pulled off an impressive move Saturday — getting ejected from a game that he wasn’t even playing in … and then refusing to leave. Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight sat courtside for UConn’s game against Xavier. Bouknight is a UConn alum and played for them just last season before getting drafted to the NBA.
The climb to escape the opening day of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament recently just got a little bit harder for the Ole Miss Rebels, who have lost their last four contests, two of which in overtime. However, the Rebels still have a chance to do it, but time is certainly not on their side. It'll be up to them to get that ball rolling against an opponent who has struggled even more than Ole Miss at this point of the season, the Georgia Bulldogs.
Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.
The path to the 2022 boys basketball Shore Conference Tournament Final makes its next stop, which is Middletown South for the quarterfinal round.
Seven of the eight teams participating in this round were ranked in the latest Asbury Park Press Top 10. Donovan Catholic, the lone unranked team, is trying to become the first double-digit seed...
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball canceled the first week of spring training games through March 4 in the first public acknowledgement of the disruption caused by the lockout. The announcement Friday came with the work stoppage in its 79th day, and a day after economic talks between the...
NBA All-Star Saturday night went out with the bang of a water-soaked firework. To say the dunk contest, the night's final event, was a dud would be a monumental understatement. This thing was unwatchable. Unfortunately, my job, which I am otherwise quite fond of, forced me to watch. I wanted...
Home court fueled another dominant win for Vermont on Saturday. The Catamounts stifled UMBC at Patrick Gym in an 86-59 win to stay perfect in Burlington. UVM completed the season sweep of the Retrievers with the victory, and improved to 14-1 in conference play and 22-5 overall. Senior forward Ryan Davis returned to the lineup […]
Alabama men’s basketball only has a few games remaining in the regular season before the SEC Tournament begins. Ranked No. 25 in the nation, the Crimson Tide traveled north to face No. 4 Kentucky. After an incredibly hot start to the game, Alabama ultimately gave up the lead just...
BOZEMAN, Mont. — MSU fell to Eastern Washington 88-86 Thursday night in Cheney, Washington. This is the team's first loss since falling short to Weber State 75-85 in Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in December 2021. The team will stay on the road and take on Southern Utah this Saturday at...
The NCAA has announced that it will continue holding separate Women’s and Men’s Final Fours in NCAA basketball tournaments. After exploring the possibility of hosting both Final Fours in the same location at the same time, the men’s and women’s basketball committees ultimately unanimously decided to continue holding the two Final Fours separately.
