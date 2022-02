Everyone has a story of how the fast-moving COVID pandemic and all the attending fear and anxiety affected their lives during March of 2020. It’s hard to think about now. In all the disorientation, a few things were made clear to our community: cover your face, wash your hands and maintain distance. Things seemed out of control, but we had those few principles that we could follow with our own bodies, even if it felt ridiculous, inconvenient, financially catastrophic, or emotionally painful.

