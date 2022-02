Jurors have reviewed extensive video footage during a second day of testimony in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights.The former officers — Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane — face one count each of failing to provide Mr Floyd with medical aid while Derek Chauvin placed his knee on his neck for more than nine minutes while he was facedown, handcuffed and gasping for air. Mr Lane – as well as members of the Floyd family – are expected to testify over the course of the trial....

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 25 DAYS AGO