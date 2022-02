Off the coast of Sydney, Australia, a swimmer was fatally attacked by a great white shark described as being 3-4 meters long. That is a monster shark. I’m gonna warn you, the video posted by TMZ is pretty disturbing. The area is popular with surfers, paddleboarders, and fishermen. Eye witness accounts describe the enormous shark firing up through the water, grabbing the swimmer by the midsection, and then thrashing about.

