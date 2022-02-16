ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

State Police Releases Super Bowl Weekend Stop-DWI Campaign Numbers

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York State Police release results of the Super Bowl Weekend STOP-DWI campaign. The New York State Police today announced that it issued 9,978 tickets during the 2022 Super Bowl...

Related
FL Radio Group

Auburn Woman Fires Gun at Vehicle

An Auburn woman has been arrested following Friday afternoon gunfire. Police arrested Caitlyn Jacobs just after 1:00pm for allegedly firing a handgun into an unoccupied vehicle behind 190 Genesee Street. Officers say Jacobs was seen leaving the scene on foot when she was stopped by them and the illegal handgun was found on her. She was then taken to the Cayuga County Jail and charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to get in touch with the APD at any of the following:
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Fayette Man Arrested on Petit Larceny Charge

A Fayette man was arrested by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office on petit larceny charges. 55-year old Johnathan Pulver is accused of refusing to release a set of license plates to the registered owner. He was released on appearance tickets for Fayette Town Court. Get the top stories on...
FAYETTE, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested on Multiple Felony Warrants

A Seneca Falls man who was wanted on multiple active felony warrants is back in police custody following his arrest this week by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office. 43-year old Shane Smolinksi was charged with resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration after deputies spotted him on Bridge Street in Seneca Falls. As officers attempted to place him into custody, Smolinski allegedly fled on foot in an attempt to evade arrest. He was captured in the parking lot of a nearby business and turned over to the county’s Probation Department.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

State Trooper Sues Andrew Cuomo

Former governor Andrew Cuomo is being sued by the State Trooper who claims he sexually harassed her. Multiple news outlets are reporting that the unnamed trooper has filed a lawsuit against Cuomo, his top aide Melissa DeRosa, and the New York State Police. The officer alleges that Cuomo repeatedly made inappropriate comments to her and touched her while she was serving on his security detail.
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Woman Arrested for Driving Without License

On Saturday, February 12th, 2022 at 4:49 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Brittany M. Vargas, age 32, of Seneca Falls, New York following a traffic stop on Rumsey Street in Seneca Falls. Police stopped Vargas for her vehicle having an expired inspection sticker. During the traffic stop it was determined Vargas had a suspended driver’s license and her vehicle was suspended for insurance not in effect. Vargas was issued tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, operating while registration is suspended, unlicensed operator, operating without insurance and uninspected motor vehicle. Vargas was released with an appearance ticket, scheduling her to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charges.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Interlaken Woman Accused of Welfare Fraud

An Interlaken woman was arrested by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office on welfare fraud and misuse of food stamp charges. Tina Lupo’s arrest stems from a welfare fraud investigation where she allegedly failed to disclose household income while receiving monetary benefits from the county. Lupo was issued an...
INTERLAKEN, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested After Domestic Incident

On Wednesday, February 16th, 2022, at 5:05 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Ford J. Petrie, age 21, of Seneca Falls, New York. The arrest stems from a domestic incident that occurred at a residence in the Town of Seneca Falls. During the dispute, Petrie subjected the victim to unwanted physical contact and caused a laceration above the victims right eye. Petrie also damaged property that belonged to the victim. Petrie was charged with one count of aggravated family offense, a felony, two counts of criminal mischief in the fourth degree, a misdemeanor, one count of assault in the third degree, a misdemeanor, and one count of harassment in the second degree, a violation. Petrie was processed and transported to the Seneca County Law Enforcement Correctional Facility to await arraignment in the Seneca County Centralized Arraignment Part Court.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Sodus Man Arrested for DWI

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Sodus man for DWI following the investigation of a traffic stop in Sodus Tuesday evening. Deputies say that Dashawn M. Faniel, age 29, of Ridge Road of Sodus was driving his vehicle east on Ridge Road Sodus when he was pulled over. After further investigation road side it was determined that Mr. Faniel was operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
SODUS, NY
FL Radio Group

Lyons Man Arrested on Bench Warrant

A 25-year old Lyons man was arrested Wednesday by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office following the investigation of a disturbance in the town of Lyons. William Turner was arrested after it was discovered that he allegedly had an active bench warrant out of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on trespass and criminal mischief charges.
LYONS, NY
FL Radio Group

Canandaigua Man Arrested for Role in Phelps Robbery

A Canandaigua man is looking at some serious time behind bars after being found guilty of a robbery that happened in Phelps two years ago. Eric Khauka will be sentenced to 7-to-15-years in prison on each of the two felony robbery charges he was convicted of next month. The Finger Lakes Times reports the 29-year old was also convicted of a misdemeanor assault charge. Khauka was one of three men that robbed two people, injuring one, in the parking lot of a Byrne Dairy store in Phelps.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn Man Indicted for Attempted Smoke Shop Robbery

The man accused of attempting to rob the Auburn Smoke Shop on New Year’s Eve has been indicted by a grand jury. Acting District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci has announced that Micheal Clardy has been indicted on two counts of attempted robbery and one count of criminal possession of a weapon – all felony offenses.
AUBURN, NY
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

