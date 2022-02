Buffalo firefighters rescued a man from a burning house on Bird Avenue Saturday morning. "Upon arrival we did have fire showing out a window on the second floor, and going around the back of the structure we found one victim that was hanging out of his second-floor window," said Division Fire Chief Daniel Bossi. "Immediately a second crew on scene got a ladder to the back and got that man down and he was immediately transported to ECMC by AMR."

BUFFALO, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO