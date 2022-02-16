Mercy Flight Central names new president and CEO

Mercy Flight has new leadership. James L. Cox has been named the new President/CEO of Mercy Flight Central (MFC). An experienced business leader, Cox will succeed Jeffrey S. Bartkoski and will assume responsibilities on April 4, 2022.

Bartkoski, who has held the position since 2014, announced his retirement in the fall of 2021. “It has been my absolute honor and pleasure to serve our community in this capacity for the last eight years, and I know that MFC will continue to grow under Jamie’s leadership,” Bartkoski said.

“On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, we thank Jeff for his dedication, direction, and leadership,” said Richard Burke, Chair of the Board of Directors for Mercy Flight Central. “We are thrilled to have Jamie join the MFC team as President and CEO. Jamie has proven to be a well-respected leader throughout his career. We believe he will bring a dynamic and energetic approach to strengthening and advancing the mission of Mercy Flight Central.”

Cox, a native of Northwest Ohio, served 20 years in the Marine Corps as a Naval Aviator flying attack helicopters. He flew 117 combat missions throughout several deployments and was recognized for valor in combat multiple times and received the Purple Heart for wounds received in action in Fallujah, Iraq, in April 2004. His non-operational tours included an instructor pilot at the prestigious Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, two tours in the Pentagon, and a highly competitive Congressional Fellowship. He was assigned to the United States House of Representatives for eighteen months and coauthored thirteen federal appropriations bills and other legislation.

Following retirement, Cox held management positions with Cassidy & Associates, the oldest lobbying firm in Washington, DC, L3Harris Technologies (then L3 Communications) (Fortune #474), and Textron (Fortune #229).

In 2015, Cox commenced his role as CEO at a human-services non-profit organization in Texas. Under his leadership, they expanded the organization’s mission to encompass mental healthcare Media Contact: Mercy Flight Central [email protected] (585) 396-0584 utilizing Trauma Informed Care; Veteran retreats focusing on peer support and art therapy, financial assistance; physical wellness and nutrition; and support of the homeless.

After completing the Executive Master’s in Business Administration program at the University of Texas at San Antonio in 2019, Cox assumed the role of President and CEO of United Way of Northern New York in June 2019. During his time there, he established the North Country Center of Nonprofit Excellence which evolved into the North STAR Center for Professional Development. He also led efforts in forming the Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed (ALICE) Program. This transformational effort has wholly overhauled the service model for assisting individuals and families in crisis.

“I am very excited to be joining this team,” said Cox. “Over the past thirty years, Mercy Flight Central professionals have joined together to save thousands of lives. I believe that this organization is a precious asset to the residents of the Finger Lakes, Greater Rochester, Syracuse, and Mohawk Valley areas and is the provider of choice when it comes to aerial trauma response.”

Jamie is married to the former Jacquelyn Carter, who retired from the U.S. Secret Service after a 25-year career. They have three children: Jake, Danica, and Jessica.

