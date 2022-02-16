NuVoodoo Re-Engineers A 747 In Flight At 34,000 Feet (That's Radio) At The All Access Audio Summit 2022

Wireless networks have evolved tremendously from the first GSM SMS two-word message, “Merry Christmas,” in 1992 to today’s expectation of 100 Mbps - with a real desire for 1 Gbps for the average wireless consumer. Over the ensuing years, semiconductor technology has followed Moore’s law to shrink chip features by over a factor of 5000, enabling more complex processing algorithms and wide bands of new RF spectrum. Wireless customers reluctantly tolerated dropped calls when mobile service began because it was better than stopping to find a payphone. Now we expect ubiquitous high-speed data service anywhere, anytime. Today’s lifestyles and thousands of new mobile applications have resulted in technology complexity outpacing conventional signal processing and network management algorithms. Fortunately, AI’s rapid evolution provides solutions which work symbiotically with current wireless standards to address these challenges and offer a clear path to next generation cellular.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO