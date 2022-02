Mercedes' W13 Formula 1 contender might not look as extreme at first glance, but the closer you look, the more detailed the car appears. But with the clean slate technical regulations, 2022's tech, and fighting the rest of the grid on a fresh field, will be Mercedes' biggest challenge in F1 yet. Luke Smith and Jon Noble discuss the strengths of the team's lineup, the confidence within the team, and what they'll be facing this year.

